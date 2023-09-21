Alpine is going through a season that was initially disappointing, then interlocutory after the events that led the top management of the company to revolutionize the management of the team.

The fourth place in the Constructors’ World Championship obtained last season seems centuries away. But in the second part of the season Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon achieved results that bode well for next season.

In this regard, the two Enstone drivers gave their indications for the design and development of what will be the A524, next season’s single-seater. Indications that are very similar to each other, an almost unique line that will help the team create a single-seater close to the preferences of both.

What differentiates things, however, are questions of size. At the center of the discussions is the cockpit, an important topic, because Esteban Ocon is one of the tallest drivers in the world championship Circus (186 centimetres), while Pierre Gasly stops at 177.

“On the 2024 car we made similar requests, they go in the same direction, apart from the dimensions of the cockpit,” Gasly confirmed today. “He [Ocon] He has very long arms! I ask for a narrower cockpit for obvious advantages and he is not so enthusiastic.”

“I don’t know how Esteban drives, but he needs to have more space than me. So yes, we’ll see how it ends up, but I have to say that it’s probably the only area where comfort will be prioritized over a greater propensity for performance Other than that, I think the direction is very clear and similar. It was easy to work with Esteban.”

Esteban Ocon, Alpine F1 Team Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

“I believe that the team is always interested in maximizing the space at its disposal. I feel good, I have a lot of space, but we have a tall driver with long arms and limbs. At the moment there are negotiations underway, which obviously concern the performance”.

Gasly is in his first season in Alpine after many years in Faenza, in AlphaTauri. A first season in which both he and the team had to take measures vice versa. 2024 will instead be an easier year for both, at least on paper.

“It can only help and go in the right direction. There are so many areas where even though I come from a very open mind and want to do everything right, trying to understand things as quickly as possible, there is so much to do in F1 and it takes time, whether you want it or not.”

“You can still get good performances, but until you get the consistency, the perfect flow, like you can compare to what Max is having with Red Bull right now, it’s impossible to get that right away in the first season with a team, so it’s just having that knowledge and, you know, really working towards that end point that I think we’re reaching.”

“But I’m 100% sure that next year with the team, same people who know exactly my way of driving, my needs inside the car and the set-up directions, etc., it will be more efficient,” concluded the French driver.