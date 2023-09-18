After the disappointing Italian Grand Prix, Alpine was looking for redemption. On a potentially more congenial track than that of Monza, especially the high quantity of low speed corners and the shorter straights which helped to expose the car’s critical issues to a lesser extent, the French team wanted to do well, also finding a good haul of points for the ranking.

To achieve this, as well as relying on a different layout compared to Monza, Alpine also brought a new package of technical innovations for both cars at the last second, so much so that part of the preparation for the weekend had actually been carried out on the old configuration .

Esteban Ocon achieved an excellent eighth place in qualifying, while Pierre Gasly was excluded in Q2, thus having to look for a way to get into the top ten. The first part of the race was mainly about waiting, even Ocon was actually the protagonist of some good duels with Fernando Alonso, in the hope of being able to snatch the position.

The entry of the Safety Car gave the opportunity to change tires and stop with all the other drivers, although this effectively negated any opportunity for undercutting. Taking advantage of the duel between the same Aston Martin driver and Sergio Perez, who remained on the track with the hard when the safety car entered, Ocon was clever in gaining the position. Meanwhile, behind him Gasly began his comeback, first overtaking Kevin Magnussen, now at the limit with the tires and then taking advantage of the difficulties of Bottas, who also remained on the track with the hard tire to the bitter end.

This allowed Gasly to get back into the points, right behind Alonso. The entry of VSC due to the technical problem suffered by his teammate once again changed the scenarios, pushing Aston Martin to stop the two-time world champion: this allowed the Frenchman to climb up the rankings once again, climbing so up to sixth place. The only negative element is the overtaking suffered by Max Verstappen, impossible to keep behind given the different pace with fresher tyres, but the accident that occurred to George Russell during the last lap allowed the Alpine driver to regain sixth place, then confirmed under the checkered flag.

“I would have signed for that sixth position on Friday. I think it was definitely the best we could get today, so I’m very happy. It was a clean race. I would say that a couple of times we were at the limit and I was certainly happy not to have a broken front wing,” explained Gasly referring to some duels, especially the one with Magnussen.

Pierre Gasly, Alpino A523 Photo by: Alpine

“But I stayed patient, kept calm in the car and saved the tires when I had to manage them, attacking and being aggressive when I needed to be and it paid off in the end. I am very satisfied with the performance.”

“After Monza it was important. It was important to get a good result and prove it to ourselves. Here’s what happened. I think both cars should have been sixth and seventh, it’s a shame for Esteban who was forced to retire and lost some important points.”

In fact, despite a good first part of the race, Ocon was forced to retire due to a technical problem with the gearbox when he had already consolidated sixth place after overtaking Alonso, which would have allowed the two A523s to collect important points: “It’s a disappointing end to my birthday, let’s say, everything was going great, we made the right choices, the right moves at the beginning and all the way through. These things happen. Obviously the reliability issue is one of the things that happens in motorsport and yes, it happened today. The thing that makes us smile is the excellent behavior of the car in the race, the pace we had and who we were fighting with. It’s very encouraging and before I go to one of my favorite circuits [Suzuka] it’s a nice motivational boost.”