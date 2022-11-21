Pierre Gasly, start a new life. The adventure with AlphaTauri ended less than 24 hours ago but it’s already time to embrace a new challenge, the one that from 2023 will lead him to replace Fernando Alonso as Alpine starting driver.

The French driver, however, will already make his debut tomorrow at the wheel of the A522 that was Fernando’s until yesterday, leading it in the Rookie Tests on the Yas Marina track in Abu Dhabi.

Gasly first boarded the A522 this morning. The Renault engine remained silent, because the aim of the transalpine and of the team was to make the seat and be ready to hit the track already tomorrow morning.

Pierre Gasly, Alpine Photo by: Alpine

After 5 and a half years in Toro Rosso – AlphaTauri and just under half a season in Red Bull, Gasly will start his new adventure away from the energy drink brand alongside his new teammate Esteban Oco.

Today, in addition to the seat fitting, Pierre has started to become familiar with the steering wheel controls of the A522 and with his new work team.

His adventure with Alphatauri didn’t end in the best of ways: never in the points in the last 5 races also due to the low competitiveness of the AT03 and a final tally of just 23 points. He had done worse only in the first 5 races held in 2017, when he replaced Daniil Kvyat.

For Gasly, his adventure with AlphaTauri yielded an amazing victory at the Italian Grand Prix, in Monza, in the 2020 season, embellishing everything with 3 overall podiums. Now he will join a team with greater ambitions: Alpine has just finished fourth in the Constructors’ World Championship and the ambition is to enter the F1 elite, trying to fight regularly with Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes.