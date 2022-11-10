The penalty point on the license remedied in the Mexican Grand Prix has led Pierre Gasly to be close to the penalty that would exclude him for a race. The sporting regulations provide for the disqualification for a Grand Prix upon reaching twelve penalty points in the course of a calendar year, and with the sanction remedied in Mexico (due to an overtaking to the detriment of Stroll passing beyond the continuous white line) Gasly has risen at ten.

The rules currently in force are clear. Article 4.2 defines which infringements entail penalty points on the license (a penalty that is added to the one normally imposed on the track) and upon reaching the fateful twelve points, the suspension for a race weekend is triggered.

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03 Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Once the penalty is served, the pilot restarts from zero points. Gasly was punished on six occasions during the 2022 season, starting on 22 May last, the date on which he was the author of an accident during the Spanish Grand Prix, again with Stroll. Until May 22 of next season Gasly will therefore risk exclusion from a race if he runs into a new penalty that costs him two points.

“I am sincere – commented Gasly – the situation in which I find myself is delicate, unpleasant and also embarrassing. I don’t think I was particularly dangerous during the season, if the penalty I’m risking were taken, well, it would be very severe ”.

The regulation, however, is clear, and if it is true that Gasly has accumulated a part of the penalty points for realistically non-dangerous situations, on three occasions he has been the author of collisions or, as in Japan, of dangerous conduct linked to speeding. under the red flag regime.

“I don’t want to skip races – continued Gasly – I like to think that I will be able to finish my season with AlphaTauri and that I will be able to compete in all the races in 2023. There is a lot at stake, next year I might even have a car capable of to fight for the championship, and I don’t want to compromise my chances by missing a race. “

“I can’t face next season with this sword of Damocles on my head. I have been talking to the FIA ​​for a long time to try to find a solution because the way the regulation is written is quite strict even for situations that are not related to a dangerous conduct. I hope that we will be able to find a solution before the weekend to avoid ending up in a stupid situation “.

Although the Frenchman hopes for a solution in a very short time, it seems unlikely that he will be able to have an answer before the end of the season. Any changes to the sporting regulations must be approved by the World Council, and it is a time-consuming process.

All of this, of course, assuming that the FIA ​​decides to put the ‘sporting code’ back on track, given that the regulation has been in force for many seasons now and no driver has previously found himself in a situation similar to that of Gasly.

Questioning the rules is a sport that is all the rage lately, but a mea-culpa is also needed before starting a discussion with the FIA.

However, not only the French of AlphaTauri expressed doubts about the rules currently in force.

“As far as I’m concerned I have three penalty points on my license due to track-limits – explained Albon – and frankly I don’t think this is an infringement that we can define as dangerous. I have not harmed any opponent, and I believe I have not put myself in danger. I think we need to confront ourselves to understand which sanctions should rightly be punished with points on the license, and which ones are avoidable with common sense ”.

From this point of view, a confrontation between the pilots and the representatives of the International Federation can be constructive, and this is what will probably be done starting from the drivers briefing scheduled for tomorrow at Interlagos.