The two collided at Stowe, with Stroll passing Gasly for 11th going over the track limits, before the two collided at Club later in the race.

The contact caused Gasly to have terminal suspension damage, while Stroll received a five-second time penalty for causing the collision.

When asked by Motorsport.com what happened during the battle between the two, Gasly replied: “It was pretty clear to me and it’s always been in the rules that he can’t leave the track and gain an advantage.”

“From everything I’ve seen, he had four wheels off the track as he passed me, and that’s gaining an advantage.”

“Last weekend I lost 15 seconds for track limits, today I lose a position because someone goes off the track and nobody says anything”.

“In Formula 2, Victor Martins was leading and got a five-second penalty for the exact same thing, so I’m extremely confused as to what’s happening at the moment.”

“And then it changes again with what happens next… I came back behind him, I was able to pass him on the outside of turn 7, after I was able to pass Carlos there, he passed me.”

“And then Lance took us out of the race at the last chicane. I’m extremely disappointed because the first part of the race went well.”

“We were chasing Fernando, there was good speed. I just lacked some straight-line speed to try and overtake him, but it was still nice to be in that group, and then all our efforts were ruined.” from what happened next. I’m very disappointed.”

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523, Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23 Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

And he added: “If you go off the track, you have to give back the position. It’s that simple.”

“If you try and see that you’ve gone off the track, you have to return the position, and that’s how I was told by the FIA. I’ve paid the price in several situations.”

“It’s not right not to have that consistency. Now, in the next race, I suppose it’s allowed to go off the line and off the track to overtake someone.”

“And then, all of a sudden, you’re going to be given a five-second time penalty. So I can’t understand. And it doesn’t feel right.”

“It’s black or white. With track limits, it’s black and white, you’re either on the track or you’re off the track. If you go off the track and gain an advantage, you incur a five-second penalty or give your position back” .

“It happens all the time. And it happened with Victor this morning. So I just don’t get it.”

While admitting that he “potentially” could have given Stroll more room on the outside, Gasly said he gave him room to leave at least one wheel on the line, but that the Canadian “didn’t.”

Gasly then said he would speak to the FIA ​​to get clarifications after the crash because “everything has to be clear” and also said he would discuss the incident with Stroll.

“We’re running at 350 km/h at the moment… you know, different situations,” he said. “Last week we were penalized for things that didn’t make us understand well.”

“And in this situation, as soon as I saw him go off the track, I thought he was going to give me the position back. And I went three laps behind losing time in his gearbox, where I shouldn’t have been.”

“So yes, I’m just asking for consistency. If this is allowed, fine. But it must be allowed for everyone.”