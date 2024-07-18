With Esteban Ocon leaving at the end of the season, Alpine is looking for a driver who can partner Pierre Gasly starting next season. It is known that the French team is among those who have presented an offer to Carlos Sainz, one of the most sought-after drivers on the market, whose contract with Ferrari is expiring.

Despite having several offers on the table, such as those of Sauber (future Audi), Williams and Alpine itself, the Spaniard is delaying the decision, waiting above all to understand what will happen in the top teams. Sergio Perez’s seat is not secure despite his contract being renewed, while in Mercedes, although it is expected that plan A is to move Andrea Kimi Antonelli up a category, nothing has been confirmed yet.

Former Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas is also weighing his options away from Sauber should the team decide to end a two-and-a-half-year partnership: Alpine is one option, as is a return to Williams. Alpine itself is also considering promoting internally, with reserve driver Jack Doohan already logging miles in past cars to gain experience in an F1 car alongside his simulator work.

Gasly doesn’t expect his opinion on future teammates to carry much weight, but he said he was open to any future profiles: “I think I’ve said before that I think Alpine has good options on the table,” Gasly said in his pre-race press conference in Budapest.

Pierre Gasly, Alpine F1 Team Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

“In the end, it’s not up to me. I welcome the fastest driver out there. We all know who he is. But then, I mean, at the moment we have to wait. But the team has three good options,” added the Frenchman, noting that there are three main candidates for the seat.

When asked if he had spoken to Sainz about a possible future at Alpine to convince him to join the French project, given that the Spaniard is at the top of the team’s wish list, Gasly explained that he had tried to lay some foundations to work on, although clearly the choice remains in the hands of the future ex-Ferrari driver.

“I did my part and ultimately I believe in the project we are building with Alpine. I always support the team, but now it’s up to him to make his decision,” the Frenchman explained regarding what he told Sainz to convince him to join the team.

Beyond the market issue, Gasly also focused on the current performance of Alpine, which has remained almost “still” while its opponents have brought updates that have allowed it to make a leap forward. The French team has in fact begun its journey to reduce weight and improve the aerodynamic characteristics of the car, but it has been a long time since it brought a package of substantial innovations, an aspect that has had a negative impact on its opponents.

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524 Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

Executive technical director David Sanchez explained that the team is preparing a series of updates for the summer break: the hope is that these will help the team return to the points zone with greater consistency, with Haas, Racing Bulls and Aston Martin as its main rivals.

“I think in terms of the car itself, we know where we are compared to the others. We haven’t had a real development package in the last few races. So we know how to maximise it. Obviously others, like Haas, for example, are making big steps forward,” Gasly said.

“The midfield is so tight that the order gets shuffled every time a team comes in with new riders. So I think we have to try, but it won’t be easy to score points until we have new upgrades, which hopefully will put us back in the fight.”