Starting last, in Formula 1, is never ideal. Imagine if it is the first outing in a race weekend with a new team. Pierre Gasly will be forced to start from the last box of the starting grid at the Bahrain Grand Prix today after struggling throughout yesterday afternoon’s qualifying.

Understeer, lack of traction and a very different behavior of the A523 taken to the limit led him to go out even in Q1, that is the first skimming which then leads to the second and to the definition of the 10 who are fighting for pole position.

A difficult start. On the one hand, the difficulties with the A523, on the other an Esteban Ocon who not only passed easily in Q2, but even closed the official practice in ninth place, a sign that the car is not so lacking in performance as it seems to show Gasly’s performance.

“It’s clearly an isolated case,” said the Alpine driver when asked by Motorsport.com what went wrong. “I don’t have the complete answers yet.

“But I’ve been trying to have more front all weekend, and I’ve been struggling with understeer, understeer. I don’t know why, but it was too extreme for the conditions, and it was just about everywhere on all the outings.”

“I’ve been very comfortable during practice. And I’ve done some fine-tuning from session to session. But the overall balance of the car has always been the same every time I’ve gotten into this car.”

Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523 Photo by: Erik Junius

“In qualifying you go without fail. And all the references or expectations I had built over the course of the weekend disappeared, and it was very different in terms of car balance. I wasn’t able to put the lap together and it’s a shame “.

“So yeah, we’ll try to understand what happened, it clearly wasn’t the ideal start, but I know there’s a lot more to it based on what we’ve shown and I just need to understand a little bit why I haven’t been able to extract it. today and focus on tomorrow. I’m confident there is much more than what we showed today.”

When asked if there had been a problem with the warming up of the tyres, he replied: “It wasn’t ideal on the launch lap. And I think everyone can say the same. So, in the end, you look for the small details. I don’t want to give blamed it on the way out of the lap, but it was just a less than perfect lap and things didn’t work out.”

“The problem was mainly traction, I couldn’t get out of the other corners and the car’s balance was opposite to what I had in P2 and P3. So I don’t have precise answers, but we’ll analyze them over the course of the day and the weekend, but Now we have to focus on the race.”

Gasly admitted he was surprised by the speed of some of the cars which kept him in 20th position. “We certainly didn’t expect some riders to show such a high pace,” he observed. “But for now we have to look above all at ourselves.”

“It’s practically the first time we’ve gone full throttle and the car has behaved very differently to the other times. We just need to analyze ourselves a bit. Like I said, I’m confident that in the long run we will have good pace. I know that tomorrow we’ll make up for it, but it’s not really ideal to start the first race where we’ll start from”.