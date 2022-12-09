So many expectations, ballasted – it should be said – and frustrated by a car, the AT03, beautiful but not up to par. Fast on paper, but with an eloquent weight on the scale.

AlphaTauri had started the 2022 season with the specific intention of fighting for fifth place in the Constructors’ Championship, a result that often got out of hand even in the best seasons.

Before quitting his role as a driver linked to Red Bull and switching to Alpine’s colors, Pierre Gasly gave a very interesting overview of the problems that the team from Faenza had to face in the Formula 1 season which ended a few weeks ago.

There is talk of extra kilos which, according to the usual fashion standards, make the model who exhibits them unsuitable for the most coveted catwalks. The AT03, beautiful but too ’rounded’, fast but slowed down by itself.

“It was a difficult year, because expectations were obviously very high after last season,” admitted the French driver at the end of the season. There was great momentum, there was a change of regulation.”

“So let’s just say my hopes of having the best year for AlphaTauri have never been as high as they were at the start of the season. I thought, ‘We have our chances, the budget is coming. So we have no reason not to go over all the teams in midfield’. And yes, we didn’t start the year in the best shape.”

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03, Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22 Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

“But at that moment I didn’t care much, because I knew it would be a development race during the year. I just knew that it didn’t matter where you started from, you just had to fine-tune the car, race after race. Unfortunately, there was no we managed”.

Gasly then went into the bowels of the story, not only talking about the biggest problem that afflicted the AT03, but giving interesting numbers that make it clear what he and Yuki Tsunoda had to fight against for all 21 grands prix held this year.

“I think the car design wasn’t bad, but we had too much weight throughout the season. And yes, this cost us a lot in qualifying. I think this was the main problem of the season. It is clear that we are not managed to do not even remotely what we would have liked to do, and personally what I would have liked to do with the team.”

“To be honest, Alfa Romeo fought for sixth place in the championship. If you ask me, I think from the start we had a better car than theirs. But we were 12-13 kilos overweight throughout the whole season. season and we weren’t able to reduce it at all.”

“We’re talking about three and a half tenths a lap. The number of times we missed Q3 by a tenth or two I can’t even remember, probably around 10 times this season. Carrying all that weight into the race was like racing with a backpack”.

“If you start with 13-14 kilos overweight, you carry them with you throughout the race. The degradation is greater, the tires overheat more, the degradation is greater than the others, the performance is slower. It’s like an effect I think the car had some potential and it wasn’t bad at all, but we had problems for most of the season,” concluded the now ex-AlphaTauri driver.