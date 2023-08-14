The Frenchman joined the Enstone-based squad earlier this year and was hoping the squad would be able to improve on its fourth-place finish in the 2022 constructors’ championship standings.

However, Alpine experienced a turbulent season, punctuated by incidents and management changes.

Gasly and teammate Esteban Ocon accidentally collided twice, and the A523 slipped back down the pecking order, leaving the team in sixth place in the standings.

There was also some unrest behind the scenes: former chief executive Laurent Rossi launched a harsh attack on the team during the Miami Grand Prix.

He was later sidelined, before the team also parted ways with team principal Otmar Szafnauer and sporting director Alan Permane over differences of opinion over his recovery potential.

Gasly admits things haven’t been easy, but he also believes bad luck played a part in the season, especially with the many points he lost in Melbourne, after a collision with Ocon in one of the red-flagged restarts.

“I think it’s been pretty tough for a lot of different reasons,” Gasly said as he reflected on the first half of the year. “I think overall it was probably the most unfortunate of all my other seasons in Formula 1.”

Marshals remove the damaged car of Pierre Gasly, Alpine A523, with a truck after the race Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

“There were a couple of missed opportunities, which had a sort of snowball effect and quite a big impact on the final results. So obviously it doesn’t reflect the full potential of the package.”

“But, on the other hand, we haven’t been as competitive as we set out to do at the start of the year.”

“Alpine finished in fourth position (in 2022) and this year we started behind Aston, so as the fifth team. Then McLaren had a better development than we’ve had so far, so we dropped to sixth. And it’s obviously not the goal of the season.”

“It would be a lie to say that we have reached expectations. But there is still half a year left and there are still many things in the pipeline in terms of developments.”

“It’s not certain that the whole season will change, but I hope that in the second half of the year we can show better form.”

Gasly said there is not a single aspect that has made it difficult to get the desired results, because the A523 has several problems that need to be worked on.

“Obviously there are several areas for improvement,” he said. “There’s the overall downforce, which carries load and makes you faster.”

“And then there’s obviously the improved cornering balance, which is another topic together with the sensitivity in the different conditions.”

“We’re chasing all of that at the moment, to be honest. So it’s not like there’s one area that’s weaker than the others. We’re just trying to make the package stronger. And we haven’t taken the step we’d hoped for.”