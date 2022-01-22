In a 2021 season characterized by the intense world championship duel between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, the top-level championship played by Pierre Gasly took a back seat.

The Frenchman, after the disastrous experience in Red Bull, has managed to find himself since he returned to AlphaTauri and this year has obtained a total haul of 110 points that have allowed him to finish in ninth position in the standings in front of a two-time champion. of the world like Fernando Alonso.

Gasly’s performances also allowed the Faenza-based team to fight with Alpine for fifth place in the Constructors until the last round of the season. If Tsunoda had provided a greater contribution in the first phase of the season, in all probability the AlphaTauri would have been able to overtake the transalpine team in the championship.

Waiting for the new season to begin, Gasly wanted to sum up a 2021 that saw him confirm himself as one of the top drivers currently on the grid. The winner of the Monza 2020 GP underlined how being the reference driver in the team gave him more responsibility as well as making him grow further.

Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

“With the arrival of a rookie like Yuki Tsunoda in the team, I had the responsibility of guiding the development of the car, and I feel I have learned something more from a technical point of view given my greater involvement”.

“I think our car performed better in qualifying than on race pace, but I think we made a significant step forward both from a set-up point of view and from a potential to extract”.

Compared to 2020, last year the Frenchman never managed to set foot on the top step of the podium, but Gasly admitted that he had a greater consistency of performance and reduced errors to a minimum.

“I think this season has been the most consistent since I’ve been in Formula 1. I tried to reduce errors and take advantage of every opportunity that presented itself to me. Also from this point of view I believe I have made progress ”.

Finally, Pierre admitted that having played a full second season with the same team was a fundamental element for the excellent performances seen in 2021.

“Having had the chance to stay with the same team for the second consecutive year was a key element for me. It is something that has never happened to me before and this has helped to develop both a better relationship with the engineers, understanding better what we needed each other, and with the car ”.