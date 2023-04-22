The long pause in the Formula 1 world championship is not far away, but at the start of the championship and especially in recent weeks literally everything has been heard in relation to the future of motorsport’s top flight. Between free practice to be eliminated, modified sprint race format, Verstappen’s threats to quit in case of upheavals and the always mentioned “youngsters”, towards whom the various innovations aimed at enlivening the race weekends would be directed. Here we want to try to make some reflections, practically “thinking aloud” on some key points and then ask you readers for your answer to what, according to the writer, is the main question in relation to the direction you want to take.

The past and the technological ferment

Throughout its turn-of-the-century expansion, Formula 1 had a number of characteristics that made it an ideal platform for many. On the one hand it was in fact a good media showcase, which made it possible to make brands and manufacturers, as well as their sponsors, known around the world (and above all in that part of the world which, at the time, had the greatest purchasing power). On the other hand, with the automotive industry (but not only that) growing rapidly, Formula 1 provided a technological test bedan opportunity to do research and development and gradually bringing discoveries in terms of new materials, production techniques, mechanical and engine-related technologies to mass-produced cars. The world was abuzz with technology, and having a research bench literally made it possible to invent new thingswho could guarantee a competitive advantage in any market. All this guaranteed the interest of a wide range of companies, large and small, to participate in the Championship: from those who simply wanted to campaign marketing and make themselves known to those who instead used Formula 1 precisely to grow technologically. Public success was guaranteed in many cases by the simple identification. The conception of the car was, at the time, centered on possession and for many the automobile was an icon, a hobby, a passion, as well as the driving pleasure in itself. It was therefore easy to empathize and identify with the drivers or fall in love with the cars. Furthermore, the continuous advancement of technology fascinated the new generations, who saw Formula 1 as one state of the art showcase. So there was a number of driving factors multilateralcapable of attracting both companies and the public, a situation ideal.



The recent past and the present are different

In recent years however, needless to say, things have changed a lot, both in Formula 1 and in global culture. The conception of the automobile has moved more and more towards use instead of possessionWhere services that provides you with the car are the shiftthe connectivityL’interactivitypossibly in lower noise level possible. It seems to be possible to guess for those who can no longer be classified as “young”, for the new generations the act itself of driving it is no longer a simple pleasure as well as a sign of emancipation and growth, but it represents much more an activity only necessarysometimes even a boring interlude between the various computer interactions (since it should be forbidden to be on social networks or in chats while driving…).

The world has gone from an all-round technological ferment to a continuous revolution but focused only on information technology and on what goes around you, today with the last big step of Artificial Intelligence. What we try to call here “material progress”, that is, the development of new techniques and technologies that can actually change our livesis now almost entirely focused on sustainabilityeconomic and environmental. Said in (too) simplistic words, but which serve to make people understand what we mean: we don’t do research and development to do new things, but to make the same things as before polluting and spending less. This is clearly fundamental, but at the same time, beyond the aforementioned information technology, the new inventions that have an impact on our lives are now marginal. An example is the aeronautical sector where airplanes today pollute and consume less thanks to more efficient engines, improved aerodynamics and the use of composite materials that reduce weight, but, in the end, we still fly as we did in the last century and the Boeing 747, whose production we periodically read about, finally still leaves the factories in 2023, exactly 55 years after its maiden flight. Indeed, we gave up the possibility of crossing the Atlantic in about 3 hours using the Concorde, precisely because its use was an enormous burden for the companies from the point of view of economic and environmental sustainability. Let me be clear, we do not want to state that sustainability is not a fundamental value to be pursued, on the contrary, the search for it is a clear demonstration of how civilization has gone up one step in Maslow’s famous pyramid of needs, and we find ourselves at make choices having a large part of our needs already satisfied.

It is difficult for Formula 1 to position itself in the new world

In this new world it must find a place there Formula 1which today appears to be growing exponentially, but which must face challenges impending threats on its future, precisely because they all undermine the very essence of the top automotive series, the famous “DNA”. The budget cap is one of the most striking examples, as is the limitation of track tests, with the search for a more economical and theoretically sustainable approach which however limits aspects that have always fundamental for sports. Not to mention the motorisation. The introduction of hybrid part on cars has led to the current generation of Power Units, incredibly efficient, but also terribly difficult when it comes to extracting technology for production cars, moreover in a world that increasingly imagines the future by thinking of the electric. On the other hand today for 10 teams we have only 4 manufacturers of Power Units, including Alpine which supplies only to itself, and Honda, which is no longer even the official manufacturer. Seeing the difficulty it was decided to simplify the propulsion scheme with the new regulations that will enter into force in 2026, with the intention of bringing in new manufacturers such as Audi, but, as he said the engineer Lombardi to Carlo Platella in a beautiful series of interviews, it was decided to eliminate the very complicated MGU-H own just before the technology was finally ready, after years, to be adopted by production cars, effectively nullifying the investments made by the manufacturers on that component. In order to try to survive, Formula 1 then made the only possible choice, namely that of trying to become a testing ground for new fuels (about doing the same things but trying to be sustainable), a game where, probably, the DNA of Formula 1 will be played its existence.



A trendy management approach

All this follows the management approachwith the (understandable) desire to profit maximizationand therefore increasing the number of Grands Prix, putting Sprints, double, triple qualifications or whatever it will be, in order to increase the time on the track as much as possible for sale. An attempt is therefore being made to pass from a Formula 1 that needed time to develop and drive new technologies to one that it abdicates most of its useful functions just focusing about entertainment, taking for granted what happened in this turbo-hybrid era, in which Toto Wolff himself said that “Formula 1 is good for marketing” followed by a silence that could not be interpreted as an “and that’s it”. Hence, Drive to Survive becomes a key factor, with its romantic forcings in order to create a story that involves, and that the pilots become stars of a star system which resembles that of fashion, made less and less of substance and more and more of appearance. But you have to be careful: fashions pass.

The question about today and the future to be answered

In conclusion, according to the writer, the imprint on the future of Formula 1 must be given on the basis of what is believed to be today and will be in the future its usefulness. You can decide that it should be a sport that “serves” only to to entertain the public and to do advertising to homes, or you can choose to try to give them back a technological utility more extensive. On this we would like to involve you readers tooso we ask you the question directly: in your opinion, what is Formula 1 for (and what will it be for in the future)?