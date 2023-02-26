The rumors relating to the possible sale of AlphaTauri by the Red Bull group, launched yesterday by the German newspaper AMuS, caused much discussion in the Sakhir paddock.

The death of Dieter Mateschitz is destined to change the balance that has held Red Bull’s commitment to motorsport for over twenty years, what was previously decided exclusively by the great boss of the Austrian group, is now evaluated by a board of directors and by new manager Oliver Mintzlaff.

Helmut Marko, Red Bull Racing consultant Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Helmut Marko said that the cost/results ratio of the Faenza team is not satisfactory and that, with financial managers now at the helm, they will make the decision they deem best.

A choice that also risks being influenced by the negative momentum of the AlphaTauri brand (clothing company of the Red Bull group) which recently had to cease the activity of several points of sale.

However, there are many aspects that go beyond the mere economic evaluation, aspects that risk having a significant impact for the Red Bull team. For over fifteen years, the model created by Mateschitz, together with Marko and Christian Horner, has foreseen the presence of a second Formula 1 team.

Red Bull Racing Hospitality Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

There are visible advantages, such as the double space in the paddock which has allowed the use of a large hospitality area (the Energy Station) and other less obvious ones, such as the possibility of counting on an extra vote in the Formula 1 Commission. But above all, AphaTauri (formerly Toro Rosso) has allowed Red Bull to contract many young drivers, putting on the table the possibility of being able to race in Formula 1. A luxury that today no other team can afford, as Alpine is well aware that she found herself unable to hold back Oscar Piastri.

In 2014 it was precisely the possibility of offering a Toro Rosso steering wheel that allowed Marko to win the auction to grab Max Verstappen, who was also contested by Mercedes in a fiery summer.

Wolff even offered financial support for a season in Formula 2 plus testing in Formula 1, and Marko decided to go all-in, putting a seat on the table at Toro Rosso which allowed him to prevail. In the past it was also like this for Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo and many other young people.

Toro Rosso has always been a luxury approved by Mateschitz for its usefulness to the Red Bull system, as when in 2018 he allowed the partnership with Honda to kick off before the subsequent move to the main team.

Strategically, the control of Toro Rosso has also allowed Red Bull to share the Milton Keynes wind tunnel with a second team, and also in the management of the power unit in the past there have been passages in which Toro Rosso has been used by ‘ guinea pig’ to evaluate the goodness of technical innovations.

Red Bull x Ford HERO Photo by: Red Bull Racing

The recent agreement with Ford for the 2026 power unit was also signed by putting a supply for the two teams on the table, and in this perspective some questions will arise in the event that the team were to be sold. What will happen to the deal with Ford?

According to AMuS there would be three companies potentially interested in buying, including Andretti Autosport and Oliver Oakes’ HitechGP team. The latter candidate appears to be the most quoted even if with some difficult questions to decipher, since it is a structure operating in Formula 2 and Formula 3.

HiTech is linked to Red Bull by the manager who is the owner, a former driver from the Red Bull nursery, Oliver Oakes. The team was financed for many seasons by Dmitry Mazepin, father of the pilot Nikita who raced for the team in Formula 2, then following the restrictive measures related to the Russo-Ukraine crisis, Mazepin resigned from all his roles. In recent seasons, the team has continued its activity, fielding many riders from the Red Bull Junior Team.

If AlphaTauri were actually bought by HiTech, the team could continue to be closely related to Red Bull, thus allowing many of the advantages it now enjoys to be maintained.

It would be a compromise solution, but at the moment a bit gloomy, since the figure with the financial strength capable of guaranteeing the conclusion of a substantial operation has not yet emerged. At the moment it is only whispered that the resources would be guaranteed by a structure present in Dubai.