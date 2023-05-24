The weather forecast for the Monaco GP is… variable. Every day there is an update that leads to a change in the approach with which the teams will try to experience the weekend in the Principality: the latest data indicate a dry Friday, with probably wet qualifying and possible showers during the race.

It’s easy, therefore, to think of a qualification with surprises and the appointment could turn into a real lottery. This is what all those who wish for an interruption of the Red Bull hegemony that has lasted since the beginning of the 2023 season with Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez who shared the five victories are hoping.

The rain, if there ever will be, would lead to the debut of the new full wet Pirelli tyres: they are Cinturato tires that the FIA ​​had already approved for the Emilia Romagna GP which was then rightly canceled due to the flood and which, therefore, will be available in the Principality.

The construction and design have not changed, a new tread compound has been introduced designed to obviate the use of thermo blankets, anticipating a theme of sustainability that next year will also be extended to slicks. The winter tests had shown that the rain tires in the new configuration can ensure a warm up equal to, if not better than what was guaranteed by the previous specification.

The drivers will therefore find themselves in a position to have greater grip which will push them to more easily seek the limit of their car in the wet. With rain tires there is no need to carry out a preparation lap as is required with slicks, so it will be very interesting to find out who will be the driver who will be able to make the most of the new features.

Pirelli pushed for the introduction of the new full wets, supported by the positive declarations of the riders, also to achieve another objective: the tendency of the teams was to switch to the Intermediates even when the track conditions were not yet the right ones for the green tires.

With the new rains, on the other hand, the crossover window opens, extending the life of the full wet. More safety for everyone and more opportunities to extract more performance from the single-seaters in the wet. Who will be able to make the most of this opportunity? Perhaps we will have the answer on Saturday afternoon…