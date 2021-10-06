There Formula 1 is ready to completely change the face with a new generation of engines starting from 2025, powered by synthetic fuel e-fuel, according to the parameters set by the Net Zero Carbon program. In fact, F1 wants to reach the zero emissions target by 2030.

Already in 2022, Formula 1 passes to fuel E10, a blend of 90% fossil fuels And 10% of ethanol. But with the launch of the new generation of Formula 1 engines, the goal is to help develop a 100% sustainable fuel, with Formula 1 actively engaged in discussions with fuel companies on creating fuel in the quantities needed for the championship, as well as increasing the production for social use wider.

F1 fuel e-fuel synthetic gasoline

Synthetic e-fuels in F1 could extend the life of thermal engines even if they will be banned from 2035. This 100% sustainable, lab-created “drop-in fuel” can be used in a standard internal combustion engine without any modification.

But how will it be? It is still unclear whether it will be developed by exploiting municipal waste and non-food biomass, or the synthesis produced by an entirely green process, which passes from the sustainable production of idopeno at the capture of CO2 in the air, to then transform the methanol into fuel.

Synthetic petrol with lower energy efficiency

Synthetic gasoline represents a great opportunity but the horizon is full of clouds also because with e-fuels a lower energy efficiency by approx 60-80 kW compared to the current fuel.

The e-fuels will lead to a lowering of the performances compensated by the increase of the electrical part in the engines

The single-seaters of the future will therefore be slower than the current ones and to make up for this gap in the Power Units the electrical part represented by the MGU-K should get to deliver up to 350 kW of power, while it currently stops at 120 kW.

Volkswagen Group Audi and Porsche in F1 from 2026

The new generation of Formula 1 engines has brought the Volkswagen Group, which could enter the Circus starting from 2026.

The Volkswagen Group with the Audi and Porsche brands could arrive in F1 from 2026

The announcement is expected to be imminent, with the Germans entering with the brands Audi And Porsche, with the latter very interested in the development of e-fuels.

New more electric, less thermal F1 hybrid turbo engines

The discussion among the engines focuses precisely on the characteristics of the new ones Power Unit, where the electrical part, and there will be no more there MGU-H According to initial information we would always have a V6 Turbo endothermic engine from 470 hp but with several standardized parts and little development possibilities. In fact, to contain costs, the interventions of the engineers will be limited to the cylinder head and the combustion chamber.

With the advent of e-fuels, the hybrid part of the Power Unit will predominate, with the MGU-K which is expected to provide up to 350 kW of power, while currently it stops at 120 kW.

In the new Power Units the MGU-K will provide more “electric” power

In order to increase performance, we will also focus a lot onactive aerodynamics, with wings that would cancel the downforce on the straight and instead give the maximum load in the corners.

New F1 single-seater photos from 2022

