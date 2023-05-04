No revolution

Those who expected a completely different livery were disappointed, but after all we could not have expected a drastic change of colors since even the colors of the cars have a certain impact in the ongoing fight against weight (just think of the Mercedes that has gone back black for mere questions of saving a few precious pounds). Red Bull presented the livery that will characterize the RB19s of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in Miamithe first of the three US rounds in which the cars from Milton Keynes will show off special liveries as a result of the ‘Make your Mark’ contest through which enthusiasts are given the opportunity to present their ideas graphically to vary the Classic Red Bull livery theme.

In Florida the RB19 will have pink, blue and purple inserts according to the livery designed by the winner of the first edition of the ‘Make your Mark’ competition Martina Andrian who will have the opportunity to follow the weekend in Miami inside the Red Bull box. The jury that selected Martina Andriano’s livery from the thousands of liveries received was chaired by Team Principal and CEO Christian Horner and included representatives of Oracle (Team Title Partner), Bybit (Principal Team Partner) and Mobil 1 (Technology Partner) .

The words of Martina Andriano and Christian Horner

“The moment I found out I won I was shocked and speechless, I couldn’t believe it, it feels like a dream – declared Martina Andriano – the first thing i thought about when i started my project was how the air flows through and over the car, then the way it moves and its speed: this is where my inspiration came from. Then of course I wanted to represent Miami and the Miami race and this is the result. Ever since I started studying graphic design I’ve wanted to design something for a car, like a livery, overalls or helmet, and even before that I knew that I wanted to work in Formula 1 one day, so receiving this opportunity from Oracle Red Bull Racing is something amazing. It will be my first race ever, the car will have my design and I will be in the garage. It’s going to be a fantastic week.”

“The Make Your Mark initiative is fantastic, giving our fans the opportunity to sign our design at the three US races is something you don’t see other teams doing. It is important for the Team to be able to involve our fans in what we do and to offer them unique opportunities like this. I think Martina has done a great job and the livery looks amazing when you see it live. The design maintains the ethos of who we are, but also brings Miami soul to the RB19. We will definitely stand out when you see the car on the track. I’m curious to see what they come up with for Austin and of course Las Vegas, which is shaping up to be very exciting.”the words of Christian Horner.