After the disappointing trip to Miami, Haas was unable to redeem itself even in Barcelona despite an encouraging qualification. Kevin Magnussen, in fact, obtained the eighth time while Mick Schumacher, after the cancellation of the time in Lando Norris for track limits, managed to start from the tenth position.

With both cars in the top 10 at the start, the team expected to be able to collect some points again, but the results disappointed expectations.

Magnussen completely missed the approach to turn 4 on the first lap, crashing into the front left of Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes and from that moment on he saw his race compromised, while Schumacher lost the chance to take the first points in Formula 1 due to a two-stop strategy which proved to be incorrect.

“It’s a problem. These are lost opportunities ”thundered an already not very tender Gunther Steiner with Mick Schumacher immediately after Miami. “The car seems to have a good pace since we qualified with the eighth and tenth time, so we have to get some points sooner or later.”

“We have also lost opportunities due to unfortunate episodes, and obviously the frustration is starting to be felt. Not everything, however, is negative. Let’s say we need a Sunday without problems ”.

The strategy studied by the Haas wall certainly did not facilitate the task of the two drivers of the American team, but in Magnussen’s case the contact with Hamilton immediately after the start had an influence.

“It was frustrating to find us off the track in Turn 4. I think Lewis got it wrong, had some understeer, and collided with Kevin. The strategy we tested didn’t work, but we had nothing to lose ”.

He was forced to pit slower than Lewis and we tried a one stop strategy. In reality there were two stops, but the first took place after a lap. We tried putting it on the C1 to see what happened, but it didn’t work. Lewis managed to catch up, we didn’t ”.

The Haas team principal then admitted how the team realized they had adopted a wrong strategy for Schumacher as well, compromising the German’s race.

“I think that even with three stops it would have been difficult to score points, but we would have had more chances”.

Now Steiner hopes that Mick can shine in the next round in Monaco, a circuit where last year the Ferrari nursery driver was the protagonist of a violent FP3 accident that forced him out of qualifying.

“I hope we can do well again in qualifying like in Spain. In Monaco 95% of the race takes place on Saturdays and we need to focus on that. It will not be easy and a new experience awaits us with these cars. We will try to do our best “.