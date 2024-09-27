Singapore Grand Prix 2023. Shortly after having performed an excellent qualifying which saw him enter Q3, Liam Lawson was informed by Helmut Marko that there would not be a starting place for him in the 2024 world championship. “I will never forget that feeling, I had just completed my best qualifying in Formula 1 when I was told that I wouldn’t be driving the following season.” Exactly twelve months later, just on the eve of the weekend at the Marina Bay circuit, Lawson received confirmation that he would return to the track.

Yet, even in this case, for Lawson the sensations were mixed. On the one hand the great joy in knowing that he would return to wearing a helmet and suit, on the other the embarrassment towards Daniel Ricciardo, the one who would have given him the car. “It was definitely not a pleasant weekend for me, I knew what was going to happen. Daniel has always been very good to me, he helped me a lot last year when I was called to get into the car without warning. And even during this I never felt like I was competing with him, so it wasn’t a good feeling. But obviously for me this represents the opportunity to return to Formula 1, and I am obviously grateful for this chance. Then it was Daniel himself who told me that I have to make the best use of it.”

In a long chat with New Zealand radio ‘NewsTalk ZB’, Lawson explained when he learned that he would take to the track in the last six rounds of the 2024 season. “I had known about it for two weeks, but obviously until it was the team’s announcement I couldn’t talk about it with anyone. There’s a clause in my contract that had to be respected somehow, and a couple of weeks ago they told me what was going to happen.”

The decision taken by Red Bull can be placed in conjunction with the Baku weekend, and here two questions arise. Sergio Perez’s excellent weekend in Azerbaijan may have been decisive for the decision to give up Ricciardo, and in any case Red Bull decided that Daniel would be excluded from Racing Bull already before the Singapore weekend. It remains a mystery as to why Helmut Marko and Christian Horner did not make the news public before arriving at Marina Bay. Daniel would have received the right tribute from the entire paddock, avoiding at least the last series of questions about his future.

There also remains doubt as to the moment in which the news of the exclusion was communicated to Ricciardo. Only on Sunday, after the race, Daniel conveyed the message that his adventure in Formula 1 was now over, but at the beginning of the weekend a very different Daniel was seen and heard. It cannot be ruled out that the Australian was informed over the weekend, or that it was Daniel himself who sniffed the air and realized he was at the end credits. “Honestly, I have enormous respect for how Daniel handled the weekend – underlined Lawson – because I really can’t imagine what it’s like to be in a position like that. Last year I was in a bit of trouble too, but Daniel’s public status is obviously much greater than mine, he’s definitely more famous. He got a lot of questions about his future and had to answer them all, but he did a great job.”

Lawson finally confirmed that he is not yet aware of the plans for the 2025 season. “I believe that the situation will become clear as we approach the championship finale, for my part I know that I will have six race weekends available and I will have to prove that I am worth the he confirms. Last year I also found myself in a similar situation, I had five weekends available and I put myself in the position that allowed me to get the opportunity that I have been given now. It will be challenging, I will compete with opponents who now have their cars tailored to them on tracks that I don’t know well. And what’s more, I’ll start the sprint weekend in Austin with only sixty minutes of testing available before going into qualifying. But compared to twelve months ago I feel more ready, I’m relieved and on the other hand for many months I only hoped for the chance that has now been granted to me.”