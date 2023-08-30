They call it the Temple of Speed, even if superiority on the straight is not always synonymous with victory. Monza sits at the opposite end of Monaco on the tracks that make up the calendar, but despite a deceptively simple track, finding the ideal configuration is often a sleight of hand. He bears witness to it the variety of winning cars at the racetrack in recent years, which have not always boasted common qualities. It is therefore impossible to predict the favorites for the podium in the upcoming edition, in a fight behind Red Bull that promises to be very open. Up for grabs there will be not only the place of honor, but above all the best possible position to take advantage of a possible défaillance by Max Verstappen.

The strange case of the RB7

With 77% of the lap time, Monza sits behind only Jeddah in accelerator usage time. Adding to these four long straights and the highest average distances of the World Championship – above 260 km/h – it would be natural to think that top speed is an essential requirement for the Italian round. Yet in the past there are those who have demonstrated the opposite. It was 2011 when Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull won the curves of Brianza. On that occasion the RB7 set the slowest speeds ever: just 327.7 km/h touched by the German champion in qualifying, against 342.2 km/h for Sergio Perez.

In that edition, Red Bull worked against the tide, building its victory on completely different assumptions compared to the competition. First, the Milton Keynes team opted for a much more loaded configuration of the opponents, gaining valuable ground both when cornering and braking, as well as benefiting from it in tire management. There is reason to expect that the 2023 Red Bull could also follow a similar path, strong in efficiency such as to be able to sacrifice part of the top speed without renouncing superiority in the long run. More loaded wings will also mean a greater gain with DRS open, making it even more effective than it already really is.

Back in 2011, Christian Horner’s team aimed at another atypical move. Red Bull fitted extremely short gear ratios, betting everything on the recovery coming out of the variants to reach top speed as soon as possible, even if it is lower than the rivals. Changing gear ratios is no longer allowed nowadays, but Mercedes, Aston Martin and Williams are the closest cars to these characteristics, fitting the shortest gears of the lot.

In the era of hybrid Formula 1, however, there is another parameter to play with: the timing of the delivery of electric power. In a very similar way to the Red Bull of 2011, unload the electric horses early allows you to quickly gain speed. Conversely, delaying the delivery of the hybrid would benefit the maximum mileage, also stressing the rear tires less in terms of traction. This will be one of the key themes of the upcoming edition, given that Pirelli brings the C3, C4 and C5 compounds, one step softer than in 2022.

The defense of the Ferrari SF90

The Cavallino’s victory in 2019 was exactly the opposite of the success of the RB7. In that edition Leclerc and Ferrari passed qualifying at 349.7 km/h, 5 km/h more than the Red Bull of Albon and 7 km/h ahead of the Mercedes of Hamilton. The straight-line speed of the SF90 derived in part from the horsepower of the internal combustion engine, around which still today there are legality doubts as regards the management of the petrol flow. Instead, no worries about the compliance of the Power Unit 2023, in line with the performance of the competition. Ferrari usually focuses on slightly more aggressive mappings for the home round, squeezing a few more horsepower that could push the Rossa towards the home podium.

The SF90 has in common with the SF23 a good aerodynamic efficiency and a good balance in low downforce configuration. It’s this one the main hope that the Fans cling to in the home match. The softer compounds brought by Pirelli certainly won’t help hide the rubber management problems of the 2023 Red. Once again, however, history helps. Indeed, in the latest Ferrari-branded success, Leclerc clung to the speed of a very low-loaded car, preventing the more performing Mercedes from attacking him in the race. Overtaking at Monza is never taken for granted, even more so with the ground effect Formula 1 cars. While it is true that following has become easier, the wake effect is now less effective. Furthermore, considering the small gaps between the top ten, the risk of a DRS train in the race is very high, which is why betting on a qualifying car could be the right move.

The stability of the McLaren MCL35M

Another edition certainly to be counted in the review of the Italian Grand Prix is ​​that of 2021. The world championship clash between Hamilton and Verstappen reached one of the hottest moments, with the contact between the two rivals at the Prima Variante and the withdrawal of both. McLaren took advantage of it, although it had already demonstrated excellent performance that weekend, scoring a historic one-two with Ricciardo ahead of Norris. The MCL35M was among the fastest cars on a straight linewhich, however, was accompanied by other qualities as well.

The 2021 McLaren was allowing its drivers to aggressively cut the curbs of the variantswithout getting too upset. The MCL35M also had one of its strong points in the downforce in fast corners, a quality also shared with the 2023 MCL60. Today’s McLaren also boasts excellent stability and incisiveness under braking, a value never as important as at Monza. In fact, as Brembo reports, there are no less than three braking points in which over 5g of deceleration is experienced, an opportunity to gain important tenths of a second.

If there’s one area of ​​concern for the Woking team, it’s efficiency in a low-load configuration. The Spa stage fully exposed the straight-line speed limits of the MCL60, which was unable to go down to a more relaxed configuration due to the lack of valid alternatives. Andrea Stella has long promised the arrival of tricks in good time for Monza. On the other hand, those who appear ready on this front are la Williams. The straight stretches and high-speed curves of Brianza marry perfectly with the FW45, which has already come to the fore in the toughest Zandvoort. Who knows, maybe Grove’s car might be the last in the long series of surprises given away by the racetrack.