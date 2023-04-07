Getting on the podium of an F1 GP is every driver’s dream. Doing it for multiple seasons is worthy of the champions. He knows something Lewis Hamilton: second place in the Australian GP 2023 it has historical value because it changes the ranking of the protagonists of the Circus with more seasons marked by at least a top 3 finish. A ranking that includes major players such as Alain Prost, Sebastian Vettel And Michael Schumacher: let’s see it.