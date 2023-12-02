The 2023 Formula 1 World Championship has just ended but the Automobile Club of Italy – organizing body of the Formula 1 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix and the Formula 1 Pirelli Italian Grand Prix – has been working for some time to organize the two Italian stages of the 2024 World Cup.

First step: the , at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza.

The

Angelo Sticchi Damiani (President of the Automobile Club of Italy): “With great satisfaction and renewed commitment, we are working towards the holding of these two Grands Prix in Italy. I like to underline how ACI, the Automobile Club of Italy, is the only organizer in the world to do so and I am also convinced that we are on the right path because all together – Government, Regions, Municipalities and other subjects involved – we can guarantee the extension, until to 2030, contracts with Formula 1″.

Stefano Bonaccini (President of the Emilia-Romagna Region): “Formula 1 returns to Imola, in the heart of the Emilia-Romagna Motor Valley. Let’s start where we left off. We promised it a year ago, when with a very painful but inevitable choice, in the face of the dramatic flood that hit our territory, we decided – together with the Government, the organizers and the Municipality – to cancel the Grand Prix. The Grand Prix on May 19th therefore takes on a double meaning for us: a great sports celebration, but also a new, precious opportunity to keep attention high on this wounded land. An attention which, I would like to point out, came immediately from many important automotive groups and from Formula 1 itself: concrete gestures of solidarity for which, once again, I would like to thank them. Nothing like sport can unite people, and nothing like sport can translate into an extraordinary opportunity to promote and enhance the territory. I’m sure it will be like this once again. All together at the Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack in Imola, to start again.”

Attilio Fontana (President of the Lombardy Region): “The Italian Grand Prix in Monza is, in all respects, one of the most important events in our country, not only in sporting terms but also and above all as a showcase for a country that is a leading player in the world . In all of this, the Lombardy Region plays a fundamental role because it has always supported this event with concrete actions. Therefore, the initiative to offer, starting from the next few days, access tickets to the event scheduled between the end of August and the beginning of September is a good thing. A Christmas gift that can make motoring enthusiasts and, more generally, all those who will be able to admire the magic of the most important and historic ‘Temple of Speed’ happy.”

Marco Panieri (Mayor of Imola): “This initiative represents an opportunity for the launch of both Formula 1 Grands Prix, increasingly in synergy and capable of enhancing the country system through passion, history and sport with great champions. After a very difficult year, it is positive, with the occasion of Christmas, to relaunch these great events in the new year. We are working and have worked as a Municipality to increase the fans’ experience, from the Fan Zone to the historic center, enhancing the excellence and reality of the city. In particular, I remember that 2024 will also be the year of celebrations for the 30th anniversary of the deaths of Roland Ratzenberger and Ayrton Senna, to whose memory we will pay homage with a series of initiatives”.

Paolo Pilotto (Mayor of Monza): “Monza and Imola represent, together, two communities known in Italy and around the world also for motor sports. The Grand Prix is ​​sport, a meeting between people from all over the world, an opportunity to get to know cities and their values.”

Program and times of the two Italian stages of the World Championship

The Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, seventh stage of the 2024 World Championship, will take place on the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari circuit in Imola (4,909 metres) on Friday 17 May (free practice), Saturday 18 May (free practice and qualification) and Sunday 19 May (race over 63 laps). The Fan Zone will open its doors on Thursday 16 May.

The 95th edition of the Formula 1 Pirelli Italian Grand Prix, sixteenth stage of the 2024 world championship, will take place on the road circuit of the Autodromo Nazionale Monza (5,793 metres) on Friday 30 August (free practice), Saturday 31 August ( free practice and qualifying) and Sunday 1st September (53 lap race). The Fan Zone will open as early as Thursday 29 August.

Tickets can be purchased on the websites monzanet.it, autodromoimola.it and ticketone.it.