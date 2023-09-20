Woking, United Kingdom.- Learn Red Bull! Before starting the engines to compete in the Japanese Grand Prix the McLaren team praised the mexican pilot, Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérezafter his current performance in the 2023 season of Formula One.

Zak Brownhead of the British team, in an interview with Motorsport Total, described ‘Checo’ Pérez as “a great racing driver”, but acknowledged that he has no way of facing his partner, Max Verstappenwho ends up being “unbeatable” when they meet on the track.

«It is without a doubt the best car, but it is also the best driver in the car and when the two come together, it is unbeatable. There is definitely “Max magic” because Sergio Perez “He is a very good racing driver who has won, and is second in the championship, but he does not dominate in the same way,” he said.

‘Checo’ Pérez happy at the Mexican GP

jam media

“So I think it shows that the car is the best and that Sergio He is a great pilot. But he looks at the level of Max and it is simply unbeatable,” added the CEO of the team McLaren that has to Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri as its official drivers in this championship of the Formula One.

Sergio Pérez ran his 250th race in Singapore

Twitter Sergio Pérez

It is worth remembering that Zak Brown ignored ‘Checo’ Pérez when he mentioned that the tournament would be more exciting if Red Bull Racing had two in their seats Sergio Perezbecause this way the world championship would be open to any of the drivers that make up the grid.

“I do not know if Red Bull is killing everyone right now, we should say it really is Max Verstappen who does it. That combination is invincible today and the team is not making any mistakes either. If they had two Sergio Perez in the team, with all due respect, the World Cup would be really open,” he told ESPN.

Haven’t you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.