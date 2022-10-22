A Friday full of action on the track but lacking in references both in terms of timing and work programs, so much so that it is more reminiscent of a test session rather than a day of free practice for a Grand Prix. However, the beauty of Austin makes even the mere contemplation of the ground-effect single-seaters pleasant to juggle the curves of the first sector or rotate through the narrow hairpin bends in the final part of the track. The Texan track is confirmed as extremely technical and variedannouncing a third free practice session with an extremely busy schedule for the teams after the tight Friday afternoon work schedules.

Austin looks like a very long circuit, not so much in terms of length as for the high number of corners, no less than twenty. The management of the tire on the single lap it will be crucial to balance the pace between the start and the end of the lap, after already at Suzuka Leclerc had pointed out how the too aggressive pace in the initial snake had overheated the tires excessively, losing performance towards the last corners. In Texas, the repeated accelerations from the hairpin bends in the final part of the track send the rear axle into crisis, which could become the limiting factor in the race, while already in free practice there have been frequent corrections of oversteer in traction. The irregularities of the road surface continue to be present and tangible, but listening to the drivers the situation would seem more manageable than in the last editions. A surprise, given that the 2022 single-seaters are mechanically more rigid and poorly digest the roughness. Rather, a not negligible element is the wind, intense and variable, which when it blows in the tail in the first sector causes loss of load and stability on those corners where more than anywhere else predictable aerodynamic behavior is essential.

Ferrari he closed the day at the command of both practice sessions, but the diversity between the teams’ work schedules makes any chronometric response unreliable. The individual food for thought that emerges from the teams is rather worthy of interest. At Red Bull for example Verstappen continues to complain about the lack of grip on the front axle at low speeds. The lightening and redistribution of the weights of the RB18 during the season had attenuated its understeering trend which, although the team always manages to find a square with the tuning, remains a recurring note in radio communications. Nothing alarming, although it remains to be understood how much in this there is an anomalous understeering behavior of the Red Bull and how much Verstappen instead expects a high precision of the front axle, with the Dutch preferring a very pointed front end, a balance that sent several teammates into trouble. However, it is eloquent how the team continues to experiment with the set-up despite the drivers ‘title in the safe and the constructors’ title ever closer. It is the attestation of a team that despite the technical advantage never stops improving, aware that to be confirmed also in 2023 the bar will have to be raised.

At Ferrari, the most encouraging signs come from Charles Leclerc, who got out of the car and said he found himself immediately at ease in the car, an unforeseen milestone on a technical track like Austin. For the rest, the Scuderia di Maranello used the first free practice session to carry out new aerodynamic tests, although there were no new updates to evaluate. The flow viz to observe the aerodynamic flows, it was sprinkled on the front suspension arms and around the air intakes of the side radiators. A particular operation in the final phase of the championship, which could tell of a team intent on improving understanding of the car by going into the details or rather of a team evaluating opportunities for intervention and improvement on the 2023 car.

The one who brought a package of updates was Mercedes. The W13 was equipped with a new bottom, refined along the side edge and in the Venturi channel grille to generate more load. Also in this case it is interesting to note how in the first free practice sessions the Brackley team installed showy aerodynamic rakes around the bonnet, once again showing great scruple in verifying the changes made to the car. For the home of the Star, the updates are presented as study experiments in a 2023 key, even more than to seek performance in this season finale. In the Mercedes pits there is also a new front wing, equipped with five bridging supports between the last two profiles modeled as vortex generators to accentuate the outwash effect. In the Texan paddock however, there are rumors of an irregularity of the new aileron, not so much in terms of solution as in the size of the vortex generators. Brackley’s team will thus have to modify the supports before being able to mount the wing in question. Finally, it should be noted the new fund from Alpine, the sixth of the season. There is great curiosity about the A522’s competitiveness in Texas, after the latest fund introduced in Singapore brought French cars closer to the Silver Arrows.

Late Friday afternoon was dedicated to tests on the Pirelli 2023. The Italian company is in the final phase of validation of the compounds, after the structure has already been homologated in September. The tires for next season are born with the intention of reducing understeer of the current cars, giving a change of balance that the teams will have to be able to anticipate in the design phase. The riders were also able to experience the difficulty of warming up the new tires, with the electric blankets which in 2023 will rise to 50 ° C against the current 70 ° C and the 100 ° C in 2021, getting closer and closer to ambient temperature. Without references to compounds and work plans, the second free practice session was rather soporific for the outside spectators, but it is understandable that Pirelli needs to carry out similar tests in an increasingly compact calendar, which does not allow for tests to be organized outside race weekends. Rather, the question is whether there will be similar test opportunities in the future as well, with Formula 1 increasingly intent on limiting free practice sessions and making Friday competitive already.

In closing, a comment on the not very young but still new faces that are entering the world of Formula 1. In the FP1 in Austin, more or less, the various rookies showed off. Among all in particular Alex Palou, 2021 IndyCar champion, received praise from McLaren for his work on the track in the Texan afternoon. The whole thing follows the announcement of Nyck de Vries, Formula E world champion also in 2021, as the new AlphaTauri driver for next season. It is nice to see that the pool from which to draw new talent for the Circus is not restricted to Formula 2 alone. Different disciplines such as Formula 1, Formula E, IndyCar and endurance highlight different qualities, which is why each driver should be evaluated in the context of which competes. It is therefore not clear why there is a widespread tendency in the public to diminish the level of championships outside the sphere of Formula 1, sometimes labeled as environments of “retired” or “failed” drivers, where anyone “would be defeated” by the confrontation with the drivers. of the maximum Formula. The hope is that Palou and de Vries, considered worthy at least to be evaluated by the Circus stables, without at all disfiguring in the presence of their colleagues, are a warning about the high sporting level of their respective championships of origin, remembering that the talents are not property. exclusive to Formula 1.