The Circus arrives in Austria, a track that inaugurates that phase of the season that will tell a lot about how hierarchies will evolve between now and the end of the year. Between Monaco, Barcelona and Montreal, the three main pursuers of Red Bull, namely Aston Martin, Mercedes and Ferrari, have updated their respective cars, with important innovations at the bottom supported by facelifts on the sides. The last Canadian Grand Prix saw smaller gaps than usual, which could be reflected the first indication of a slow regrouping behind Red Bull. However, drawing conclusions on the basis of a single race is always premature. Austria, England and Hungary will therefore provide better answers on the possibility of seeing a fight at the top by the end of the season.

Spielberg’s trail

The arrival of Formula 1 in Austria is always accompanied by the issue of altitude. The ultramodern Red Bull Ring is in fact located at about 700 meters above sea level, where there is a 10% air rarefaction, with repercussions for both aerodynamics and power units. The low atmospheric density causes the cars to be hit by less air mass at the same speed. All this means that the cars put up less drag but also generate less downforce, an effect that the teams compensate for through higher downforce configurations. In general, the rarefaction of the air benefits those single-seaters which, like Mercedes and Aston Martin, lack aerodynamic efficiency, limiting their speed delay on the numerous straight stretches of the Austrian track.

Spielberg’s it is a limiting track especially for the rear tyres. Turn 1 and the following two hairpin bends require excellent traction qualities at the exit, putting considerable stress on the rear axle tyres. Of the seven effective corners, however, four are medium-high speed ones. Red Bull is therefore a more varied track compared to Montreal, complicating the search for the balance to balance the behavior between high and low speeds. Also for this reason, the Austrian event will be a more solid testing ground than the previous Canadian Grand Prix.

As for the 2022 edition, the Sprint Race format will also be staged this year in Styria, the greatest variability of which continues to be the reduction of the number of free practice sessions from three to one. It becomes essential for the teams to immediately validate an effective set-up on the simulator, which requires few corrections once taken to the track. Pirelli reintroduces the three softest compounds in the range: C3, C4 and C5. With the complicity of high temperatures, in 2022 the race was conditioned by high tire degradation and a three stop strategy, only partially encouraged by the neutralizations. For the upcoming edition it is reasonable to expect another highly strategic race, where Red Bull is the favourite. However, after a month of technical revolutions, it will be more interesting than the final verdict in Austria to evaluate how the new development directions are rewriting hierarchies.

Ferrari

Listening to the words of Charles Leclerc, from Canada Ferrari followed a new set-up philosophy, changing schools of thought on how to make SF-23 work. The performance in North America was positive, but however encouraging the Montreal race cannot be considered indicative of actual growth. The Canadian track was in fact friendly to the qualities of the Red, which in fact had already shown off in Baku, another track with similar characteristics, only to founder in subsequent outings. The race pace in the last stint in Canada was no better than that of the Aston Martin, which was also forced to manage the pace due to a false alarm in the petrol system.

Among the chronic problems of the Ferrari at the beginning of the championship, the high-speed leans and the balance on those tracks with different types of corners, both from high and low mileage, stand out. Austria will be a first check of the progress of the SF-23, especially in the curves of the last two sectors. Like Canada though, the Red Bull Ring is generally a limiting track for the rear axle, which is why Silverstone will be a testing ground even more challenging for the Red. Two weeks later, in Budapest, Ferrari will tackle another circuit with medium-high speed corners, where the team’s ability to charge the car’s aerodynamics without fearing imbalances in the balance will be evaluated. In the next month, the Cavallino will have to validate the new technical direction undertaken in Barcelona, ​​while continuing to bring updates on the SF-23, starting from the fund expected in Austria.

Mercedes

Munich, Barcelona, ​​Montreal. Toto Wolff had declared that Mercedes would have taken three races on as many types of tracks to evaluate the new aerodynamic package. The updates are giving the desired effects, increasing the load level of the W14, stabilizing the rear and improving corner entry at the end of braking. In Austria the Brackley stable has the opportunity to play the role of second force. The Red Bull Ring is a slightly friendlier circuit than Montreal, where the rarefied air will also help contain the delay on the straight. The date marked on the calendar however it is the Silverstone round, the most suitable track to enhance the W14 and where an important new development package is expected.

Red Bull and Aston Martin

Max Verstappen won the Canadian Grand Prix with a “just” ten second margin over Fernando Alonso, the latter in an Aston Martin slowed down in the final stages. A few days earlier in Barcelona, ​​however conspicuous, Red Bull’s lead over the competition had not impressed, being in line with that recorded elsewhere, on a track however that should have emphasized the technical superiority of the RB19. It will be said that the world champion, free from the pressure of Sergio Perez, is not pushing all the way, but it is known that Verstappen is never inclined to hold back.

In the next races, Red Bull will have to clarify how much Canada was a misstep – as far as it can be defined as such – or rather whether it was the indication of an advantage that begins to dwindlethe. The main yardstick is Aston Martin, the car that on average was second best on almost every type of track, while Mercedes and Ferrari showed fluctuating performance. The AMR23 has been extensively updated in Canada, although it was an evolution rather than a revolution. In Austria the team will try to optimize the set-up for the new aerodynamics of the car based on the experience gained in Montreal, extracting the full potential of the latest developments. A week later, new updates are expected at Silverstone at Aston Martin, which could further reduce the gap from the top.

McLaren

There is no shortage of stories to follow even in the rear. From Baku onwards McLaren has embarked on a new development direction, inaugurated by the fund which led the MCL60 to work in a slightly different way. Following the new technical path, radical updates will arrive from Woking in the next three GPs, so extensive as to be spread over three appointments. Each Grand Prix will be a small test for McLaren, but the most important test will be in Hungary. Not only will the technical revolution be complete in Budapest, but the MCL60 will also compete on those medium-low mileage curves in which it has so far suffered from large load gaps.