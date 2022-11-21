Who at this moment writes these words, in his previous reflections on FormulaPassion has always shared the principle of remaining within one’s area of ​​expertise, without expressing judgments on subjects on which far more authoritative opinions could be found. For once, however, aerodynamics, tyres, mechanics and engines leave room for a theme on which, as all human beings and each with their own dose of experience, the right to express themselves is universal. The World Cup in Qatar continues to be an inexhaustible source of inconsistencies and controversies, from deaths on the job for the construction of stadiums to the repression of civil rights in the host country, without neglecting the enormous environmental impact of air-conditioned structures. In particular, it is recent news of how FIFA has banned players from taking the field with the rainbow armband reading “One Love”, in support of the fight against gender and sexual orientation discrimination, under penalty of a warning even before the kick-off. A scene that was also witnessed in Formula 1, when in 2021 in Hungary Sebastian Vettel received a reprimand for wearing shoes and a T-shirt with messages of support for the LGBTQ+ community. One wonders then what the approach of the FIA ​​and F1 will be when in a year’s time they are again guests of the Qatari government, according to whose law homosexuality is considered illegal.

Listening to the conversations in the environment, it is clear that part of the public interprets the struggles for civil rights as a propaganda work, experiencing them as an attempt to impose a model of life, like an advertising campaign or a religious catechism . When you describe the LGBTQ+ movement, you talk though of pride, of pride, a different concept from boasting. Parades, flags and T-shirts have no promotional purpose, but are part of initiatives useful for raising awareness, creating dialogue, and preventing the self-awareness of those who serenely live their way of being every day from dying out. Even more, however, their message is aimed at giving support to those who do not have the courage to ask openly and to give a voice to those who don’t have one. There are more people without a voice in the Formula 1 paddock and in individual factories than one might imagine. Away from the spotlight travel anonymous e-mails and letters in search of advice and support, sent by paddock goers as well as community members and addressed to those few figures openly in the open, not to mention the interviews and testimonials available online, always anonymously . Even without being aware of this however, for a pure statistical fact it would be unrealistic to think that behind the scenes of Formula 1 there are not hundreds of members of the community, with ten teams of thousands of employees each and as many paddock visitors, including suppliers, journalists and service personnel.

The issue of homophobia, biphobia and transphobia in Formula 1 has never really been tackled decisively because no collective voice has ever had the opportunity to rise up, a cause that is itself a consequence, in a vicious circle that has not yet been broken . Episodes of discrimination in the form of physical violence in the paddock are fortunately absent from the news, but the same cannot be said of verbal violence, especially in the form of the more “innocent” jokes. A problem still too often minimized as “politically correct”, labeled as excessive prohibition in jokes, whose victims however are not those who are already openly members of the community. Instead, those who would like to be, but feeling a category object of ridicule in everyday life, internalize the concept, self-repressing. Eloquent in this regard is the anonymous testimony on the Racing Pride portal of a young transgender woman, a member of a team in the role of mechanic.

“Let me start by saying that in general I like my colleagues. The company of many of them is pleasant and they manage to make me smile even on bad days. When it comes to LGBTQ+ issues though, the issue often gets complicated. Lesbians, gays and bisexuals are already the butt of jokes that cross the line between joke and insult. I seriously doubt that those who make them actually notice the difference at times. […] The really sad thing about all of this is that I don’t know how much I can handle their outings without them realizing that I am transgender myself. With some of those lesbian jokes aimed at me, I can’t imagine what insensitive comments I’d get from some people if they knew about my transition. Simply I don’t want to become the object of harassment and insults and this leads me to be careful when objecting to these things, checking about once an hour if there is any visible sign of residual facial hair, if the pores in the same areas are dirty and could still give me away erremembering absolutely to maintain an appropriate timbre of voiceespecially when I’m sick. […] Please show your support and acceptance. You never know if anyone in the conversation is in a similar situation to me.”

In the world of work and in general in everyday life, ideally there would be no need to proclaim one’s gender or sexual orientation with great pomp, just as any heterosexual individual does not feel obliged to declare that he is attracted to the opposite sex. Testimonies like the one reported, however, illuminate how very different it is having to worry at all costs about not being discovered, from physical appearance to gestures, from the dosage of words to the contents published on one’s social profiles. The “innocent” jokes certainly hinder from living freely and those who with recent policies invite even more to hide are FIFA and Formula 1 in their respective events, siding on the side of those who ask for the repression of initiatives to support the community. Commenting on the events of the World Cup in Qatar, it was observed that when one is a guest of a country one must observe its laws, however distant they may appear from Western culture. However, it must also be said that FIFA and FIA are the absolute masters in deciding which countries to travel to.

Among the top priorities of a sports institution should be the protection of its members and of those involved in sport are an integral part of it. It is unacceptable that dozens if not hundreds of football players, pilots, journalists, engineers, mechanics, athletic trainers, but above all friends and colleagues, are forced to go to places where they then feel outlawed and are discriminated against, in an environment where already in everyday life it is prohibitive to go out into the open. Being able to capitalize on the experience gained by the bad FIFA figure, it is desirable that the FIA ​​and Formula 1 review how to manage the delicate issues that will inevitably emerge in the 24 away games of next season, including Qatar. In particular, let it be decided whether you want to be a circusin which everything and its opposite is done, at the cost of covering oneself with ridicule in the name of the agreements signed, or if you rather want to continue being Circusan itinerant family that takes its show around the world without hiding the colorful reality of which it is made up under the carpet.