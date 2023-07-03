Who knows if at this point the Austrian Grand Prix is ​​overafter a weekend which, with the Sprint format, already becomes very long in itself, and which with the incredible question of track limits it just closed hours later the checkered flag. Just to immediately close a boring question like that of the track limits, what happened was paradoxical and an expression of too low a level for an organization that boasts billed at 9 zeros (and beyond) like Formula 1.

No mention of track limit procedures in official documents

From a search carried out we have not found no clear regulatory reference on the management of infringements at the limits of the track. Neither in the race director’s notes nor in the sporting regulations is the procedure to be used in this matter mentioned, which evidently had been generally agreed orally in the briefings and nothing more. So everything that happened already in the race, with the warning after 3 exits and the 5 second penalty on the fourth is entirely the result of one unwritten agreement. This meant that, when the stewards found the 1200 cases to be analyzed at the end of the race which for some unclear reason had not been viewed live, they literally had to invent a penalty systemat their own discretion. And even in this case it is not that they have created the system in a particularly shrewd way. For example, it was decided to give 5 seconds after 4 off-track exits, and immediately 10 seconds on the fifth. A concept highly punitive towards a reiteration of the infringement, which however makes no sense given that the whole is applied after the end of the race and not during, therefore without informing the pilot live who then repeats the error without even knowing it. Moreover, that’s how they were created obvious discrepanciesgiven that for example Yuki Tsunoda was punished with a 10 second penalty on the seventh issue and not in the fifth like Sainz, Hamilton, Ocon and the others. Also, if you had really agreed on a warning procedure after 3 rides, the fact that after the race the penalty appears clearly goes against the same agreement. All, as mentioned, without even a written line to refer to. It can be debated whether gravel should be placed outside turns 9 and 10 at the Red Bull Ring or whether the drivers, knowing the matter, must be careful independently, but, of course, the classification of a Formula 1 race, in 2023, with available cameras, sensors And pharaonic budgetscannot be decided by penalties given “a lot per kilo”.

Red Bull always wins

Coming to the race, the cues are multiple. Red Bull it is widely confirmed of another category for everyone. From the graph it is clear that both Verstappen and Perez had enough race pace similar each other, albeit at a distance. The RB19 took to the track once again with an ad configuration high load to optimize tire management, spending a bit of the advantage on the straight over the others, and Verstappen’s march towards the title sees him with full of points again this weekendbetween winning the sprint, the race and the fastest lap, wanted by a “cannibal” on the last lap. Hot, cold, rain or dry Max always wins and the car is always competitivewithout problems of trim you hate windows (enormous) functioning, even with a single free practice session, where the feedback betrayed a mechanics that was not yet perfect, but, evidently, immediately corrected. Impossible, for now, to imagine even a single grand prix in which the Milton Keynes team and especially Verstappen do not win.

Ferrari, the step forward is there

Looking behind Verstappen though Ferrari’s step forward is there, and it’s concrete. The limiting track at the rear was an aid to the SF-23 but a few things they have changed and they cannot be ignored. The aerodynamic hoppingfor example, huge problem, it is practically disappeared and, seeing how many sparks the single-seaters of Leclerc and Sainz created in the straight in the various battles, the impression is that, finally, Ferrari has managed to lower the car and stiffen the suspensive compartment. The result was a single-seater that also performed well in the fast curveswith a much higher step to all the rest of the competition, and with a tire management not particularly problematic as in the past, on a difficult track from that point of view. The drop in performance that we see (more for Leclerc than for Sainz) at the end of the second stint is mostly due to the attempt to postpone the last pit stop to have fresh rubber at the end of the race, when it was necessary to defend against Perez’s return.

Sainz at the best weekend in his career, very focused on the challenge with Leclerc

The fact that the strategy was the same between the two riders of the red car continues the path it is tracing Vasseur (which the writer agrees), in which if one believes that a strategy is better, you don’t go by trial and error unmatching the two pilots, but the line that is considered more rewarding is pursued. It will happen that there will be double errors, but from an approach point of view this type of choice is definitely more correct. However, he paid for it, due to a problem with the double pit stop, a possessed Carlos Sainzauthor of a weekend superlativeBetween rhythm, constancy in all conditions, trim car and battles on the track, given the splendid defense on the comeback Perez. The Spaniard, who finished fourth on the track and sixth after the penalties, showed great consistency and the ability to sacrifice himself for the team, even if in his post-race statements his frustration it also appeared larger than expected. The impression, from many races in this part, is that the importance of ranking and this season is very different among the Ferrari drivers. Leclerc gives the sensation of thinking in the long term, of finding a competitive car with which to fight for the title and it doesn’t matter if he finishes in front or behind his teammate. For Sainz it seems that the approach is different: we are in the field of personal opinionsbut the feeling that Sainz conveys is one clear goalthat is stay ahead of his teammate in the overall standings at the end of the season. Hence the Australian desperation, the Austrian frustration, the malice in the radio teams, and also certain increasingly personal declarations, with lines of communication very different from Leclercalong with what looks like a certain waterproofing as regards the settings between the two riders of the red. The reasons for this, if the assumption were correct, would be personal matters of Sainz, from ambitionto the need to have negotiating weapons when it comes to contract renewal. Whatever they are absolutely legitimatea Formula 1 driver who drives for Ferrari would be content to finish behind his teammate, but the theme has become increasingly evident with the passing of the races and today is worthy of mention.

Next step Silverstone, test of 9 for Ferrari, Aston and Mercedes, with the unknown factor of the new tyre

Formula 1 now flies to Silverstone for a real Grand Prix for Ferrari, Aston Martin and Mercedes. The fast corners of the English track are the ideal habitat of the RB19so it’s hard to think that anyone could annoy Red Bull, but the struggle for the second strength now appears very open. Stroll’s team and Wolff’s will be looking to enforce their updates and the big load of their cars, on a limiting track at the front. The Ferrari at the beginning of the season (and even just the one from a few races ago) would prepare for an ordeal weekend, but the one seen in Austria didn’t seem the same from the point of view aero-mechanical. It will be really interesting to check the new scale of values. In all of this they will come the new tyres Pirelli, with reinforced construction. An important variable, and even if Pirelli spent weeks stating that there will be no influence from the point of view of performance, Vasseur spoke to Sky after the race without thinking twice, defining the new tires “a potential game changer.”