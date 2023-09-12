The experiment wanted by the FIA ​​and Pirelli to reduce the number of sets of tires to be brought to the track on race weekends had a positive outcome. The new format, called “Alternative Tire Allocation (ATA)”, made its debut in Hungary and was replicated in the Italian Grand Prix, receiving favorable comments from teams, drivers and in general from all those involved in the sector.

“I think it’s working well – confirmed Mario Isola at the end of the Monza weekend – then how everything can be improved, for example by considering an additional set for the FP2 session, reducing the number of trains available for the race from seven to six. Personally I believe that the qualifying session with this format is much more interesting, because the riders have to quickly adapt to different grip levels.”

Now the next step will be to submit to the Formula 1 Commission the possibility of extending the ‘ATA’ format to all stages of the 2024 world championship, with the exception of the ‘sprint’ weekends.

Thanks to the imposition of the compounds to be used in qualifying (hard in Q1, medium in Q2 and soft in Q3) the overall number of sets assigned to each driver on weekends with the ‘ATA’ format drops from thirteen to eleven, with a saving in terms of use and above all transport.

In the absence of contraindications, the objective is to propose and approve the format in the Formula 1 Commission, making it effective on nineteen of the twenty-four weekends of the 2024 season.

Pirelli tyres: in 2024 they want to limit trains to 11 per weekend Photo by: Erik Junius

One of the very current issues in the paddock is the need to simplify the current regulations (technical and sporting) to make the management of race weekends more manageable and understandable.

From this perspective, one of the proposals on the ‘tyres’ front is to use the same number of sets (eleven trains) also on ‘sprint’ weekends, which currently include twelve. According to several experts, the use of the three mandatory compounds in the two qualifying sessions on Friday and Saturday could also be maintained on the ‘sprint’ weekends.

With this formula, the number of sets to be addressed session by session would be more manageable for the FIA, managing to align the number of trains to eleven in all stages of the world championship. At the same time, understanding by fans and spectators would also be easier, thanks to a standard format in all qualifying sessions.