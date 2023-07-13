France is one of the most politically influential countries in the European Union, yet, like Germany, Formula 1 is not part of its plans. The transalpine nation hosted a GP from 2018 to 2022, but then the contract was never renewed and, for this reason, it found itself outside the 2023 calendar.

France’s pause for reflection, however, seems destined to be short-lived. President Emmanuel Macron recently said he wants France to return to the Formula 1 calendar.

This in itself is important news for the world champion Circus, but what makes it even more interesting is the possibility that the gp will take place not at Paul Ricard – site of the latest editions of the French GP – but on a city track in Nice.

This was revealed by the French newspaper Nice-Matin, according to which the mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, would have recently written to Macron asking for his support and emphasizing the importance of the Formula 1 French Grand Prix.

Macron responded positively to this invitation and entrusted Estrosi and the president of the FFSA, Nicolas Deschaux, with the responsibility of negotiating with F1 and Liberty Media to start a feasibility study for the return of the race, without however making yet any commitments on a venue in particular.

Both figures, namely Estrosi and Deschaux, played an important role in the previous return of the Formula 1 French GP, held several times at Paul Ricard.

“Be assured that I fully share your ambition,” Marcon wrote to Estrosi. “In fact, as you underline, our country must be able, like the other major international sporting events it organizes every year, to reconnect with Formula 1, for everyone’s pleasure”.

“It is a matter of attractiveness for our country, of influence of our automotive industry and of innovation to support the decarbonisation of this sector”.

“In this way you will be able to study the different possible location options in France, identifying for each one the economic model, the compatibility with our ecological commitments and the possible contribution to regional and national development. In this context, you will focus on the discussions with the Formula 1 rights holders,” concluded the French president.

Nice becomes one of the main candidates to host the grand prix thanks to the influence of Estrosi. However, it remains to be understood which other cities may be taken into consideration by this feasibility study commissioned by Macron.

The political weight of the interest shown and written by Macron in France’s return to Formula 1 should be underlined. According to Jean Alesi, current boss of Paul Ricard, the disappearance of the track from the calendar was accelerated precisely by the lack of political support.

“The problem with F1 in France is not the circuit, but the politics,” Alesi told Motorsport.com. “It is probably the only F1 GP that has never been seen by a president, except at Magny-Cours once, when Mitterrand attended as part of his political wish for the race to take place on that track.”

“Since then it has never happened. The problem, I repeat, is not the circuit, but the desire of the country. My other job is that of F1 ambassador, so my link with the Circus is direct, bluntly, and they are very clear about it”, concluded Alesi.