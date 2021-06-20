



[F1] – Good afternoon dear readers of FormulaPassion.it and welcome back with the appointment dedicated to the direct text of the 2021 French Grand Prix, seventh stage of the Formula 1 world championship.

Session in progress

•Top-5 ranking

1. Lewis Hamilton

2. Max Verstappen

3. Valtteri Bottas

4. Sergio Perez

5. Carlos Sainz

Lap 13/53 – Vettel passes Alonso, Sainz reports that the deterioration is much more conspicuous than expected.

Lap 13/53 – Slow lap for Bottas in 40 “, Perez drops to -3.5”.

Lap 12/53 – Two seconds between Hamilton and Verstappen, Vettel with hard rubber is already in the exhausts of Alonso who is suffering from a collapse of the medium tires. The tenth position is up for grabs.

Lap 11/53 – Ricciardo’s winning attack on Alonso at the S of the Mistral, also Norris passes the Spaniard of the Alpine at the Curva-11 horseshoe after Signes.

Lap 11/53 – Hamilton via radio signals to the Mercedes wall that he has graining on the front tires.

Lap 10/53 – The first four run on the low 39 “, high 40” for Sainz, fifth seven seconds behind Perez.

Lap 9/53 – 1 ″ 6 the detachment of Verstappen towards Hamilton. Perez has stabilized his lag from Bottas at 4.5 ″.

Lap 8/53 – Ricciardo continues to aim inside the Mistral Alonso chicane for eighth position, but the McLaren driver is still a few meters away.

Lap 8/53 – Radio problems between Verstappen and the Red Bull wall, Perez pays Bottas five seconds.

Lap 7/53 – Hamilton on the radio underlines that these tires may not last as long as assumed. 38 ″ 6, new fast lap for Bottas.

Lap 6/53 – Now Gasly is in the DRS zone on Sainz, the AlphaTauri driver can try to attack the fifth position. Fast ride to Bottas in 1’39 “293.

Lap 5/53 – Mazepin decided to overtake in Curva-4 against Mick Schumacher who is now twentieth. The German was forced to go long on the escape route.

Lap 4/53 – Perez struggles to stay close to Hamilton, Verstappen and Bottas. Leclerc is in the DRS area on Gasly.

Round 3/53 – Fast lap for Verstappen who drops to 1 ″ 2 from Hamilton, then Bottas, Perez, Sainz, Gasly, Leclerc, Alonso, Ricciardo and Norris.

Lap 2/53 – There will be no investigation for the ‘cut’ in Verstappen’s Turn-2. Ricciardo attacks Norris, forced to go long in Turn-1.

LAP 2/53 Norris runs wide and has to let his team mate Ricciardo past The McLaren drivers are running P9 and P10 #FrenchGP 🇫🇷 # F1 pic.twitter.com/gQt4fuPS2b – Formula 1 (@ F1) June 20, 2021

Lap 1/53 – Hamilton precedes Verstappen, Bottas, Perez, Sainz, Gasly, Leclerc and Alonso. The Monegasque had lost his position on the Alpine driver at the start, but responded to the S of the Mistral on the outside.

LAP 1/53 Verstappen slides off at Turn 2 and Hamilton surges past into the lead! Verstappen clings onto second, Bottas and Perez directly behind #FrenchGP 🇫🇷 # F1 pic.twitter.com/NLCUv3vEBT – Formula 1 (@ F1) June 20, 2021

Lap 1/53 – Along Verstappen at the exit of the first esse, Hamilton is the leader.

Parties

15.03 – The drivers are putting together the starting grid. The French Grand Prix will start shortly.

15.01 – The first corner will be very difficult, with the wind behind it will not be easy for the riders to measure the braking.

15.00 – The drivers leave the starting grid to make the formation lap.

14.59 – Ocon, Vettel, Giovinazzi, Raikkonen, Mazepin and Stroll will start with the hard compound, all the others have chosen the medium (in addition of course to the top ten who qualified in Q2 with the yellow band tires.

14.57 – 25 ° C the air temperature, 33 ° C that of the asphalt. 10% probability of rain according to the forecast consulted by F1.

14.55 – Tribunes full of public, there is no shortage of Yuki Tsunoda fans.

14.50 – Binotto to the microphones of Sky Sport F1: “Difficult conditions for the riders, the wind is very strong. We will try to maximize every opportunity, we want to defend the positions conquered in qualifying ”.

14.45 – The trophies were dropped from the sky. It’s time for the Marseillaise, the French national anthem.

14.40 – Threatening clouds on the Le Castellet circuit.

14.35 – Once again the cold tires betrayed Carlos Sainz, who avoided contact with the barriers but ruined his set of medium tires.

14.32 – Sainz ends long in Beausset in the deployment lap. “I ruined the tires”, his radio commentary.

14.30 – Hamilton reiterates that the chassis is little more than a legend.

Hamilton: “Same chassis, qualifying proves it”

14.20 – Open pit lane, the drivers come out of the pits and begin to face some starting tests.

14.10 – This is all we can expect in terms of strategies from today’s race.

French GP 2021: race pace, tire strategies, weather and TV

14.00 – It was not necessary to replace the gearbox on Mick Schumacher’s Haas, so the German will start from 15th position.

13.50 – The German Grand Prix of the MotoGP class is about to start. Here you can find the live written with all the updates minute by minute.

13.40 – Yuki Tsunoda will start from the pit lane after changing ground, set-up and gearbox. The Japanese will be able to hunt for a top-10 thus taking advantage of a car prepared to perfection for today’s conditions, very different from those experienced so far this weekend.

13.30 – Let’s start our chronicle starting from the weather. In the morning the rain fell incessantly on the Le Castellet circuit and the F3 Feature Race was held with wet tires. Now, however, the asphalt is already dry. For sure, all the tires on the track have been ‘cleaned’ from the rain.