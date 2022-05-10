Eduardo Freitas’ debut as race director in Formula 1 is approaching. The Portuguese will in fact be in the lead at the next GP in Barcelona and the next one in Monaco, while Niels Wittich, who played the role of race director in the first five seasonal appointments, will take the place of deputy.

Freitas will then temporarily abandon Formula 1 to follow the 24 Hours of Le Mans which will take place on the same weekend as Baku.

After the dismissal of Michael Masi, the FIA ​​has decided to focus on Fretas and Wittich as race directors, alternating the two. However, the Portuguese is also involved in the endurance world championship and has already had to miss both the inaugural round of the F1 season in Baharin and the last one in Miami.

On both occasions it was Colin Haywood who took over as Wittich’s deputy. The latter has already imposed his line in the first rounds of the season by adopting an inflexible approach. According to Wittich, the rules are clear and must be followed.

Bernd Maylander, safety car driver and Niels Wittich, race director, FIA Photo by: Jerry Andre / Motorsport Images

The McLaren team principal appreciated this line taken by the new race director: “From my point of view this new approach has been excellent. Niels is quite direct in the way of enforcing the rules and this is something I like ”.

“At the same time, he is always open to dialogue. In light of what happened in the first races, I believe that everything is going the right way “.

However, there were some topics for discussion. Last Friday in Miami, Wittich had to explain why the use of the DRS in the race at Imola was allowed with delay. Furthermore, he has shown that he prefers the application of the virtual safety car before neutralizing the race with the safety car.

Last weekend, then, he ended up in the crosshairs of the drivers for the hard line imposed in wanting to prohibit them from using jewels contrary to the provisions of the International Sporting Code.

For Freitas, the appointment in Barcelona should present less difficulty than in Miami, while Monaco could be a much more demanding challenge.