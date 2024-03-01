Tests, filming days, free practice sessions. And then finally the official tests. We had to wait until the last minute to understand the real forces on the field for the 75th season of F1. The verdict, in the end, is terrible. Expected and feared, but above all terrible. His Majesty Verstappen still dominates.

Some would like to say that perhaps not even the first official qualifying was enough and that the first races probably won't be enough to understand the real strengths on the track. But… But we can't forget what Russell said last year right here in Bahrain. “There is nothing to be done, there will be nothing to be done, these will win all the races”. He was referring to Red Bull. And he made very little mistakes: they won all but one…

It's true that it's too early to make predictions with an infinite season like this year's. It's true that Max took a good lead on the opening lap and that in the end many riders got close to his time. But it is also true that on the Sakhir circuit Red Bull froze everyone and that Max Verstappen is once again on pole. Once again in front of everyone. There's no arguing about this…

The flash of Lewis Hamilton who was the fastest in the second free practice session or that of Sainz and Alonso in FP3 was not enough. And not even the optimistic statements of Leclerc and Sainz in recent days were enough. “I expected – said Lecler after the second free practice – to be there with the others, I would have been surprised otherwise. But I'm not at all surprised by the balance I saw on the track today.” He was echoed by Sainz who yesterday before getting into the car claimed that “we will all be very close”. And instead… And now all that remains is to navigate by sight, trying to see what will happen race after race, with the fear – at this point – that nothing might happen. Adrian Newey's new monster is already scary. Is it really a freezing shower? We'll see after the race. With other answers.

ps FormulaPassion is a site open to readers, not locked down. And I added the question mark to the title in homage to their, to your thoughts.