Prancing Horse fans still remember how the Fiorano circuit was a central component in the successes of the Schumacher era. Twenty years later, private tests are no longer covered by the regulations, but track tests continue to be crucial for the development of the cars, although now limited to the three hours of free practice on race weekends. In a Formula 1 where costs are controlled by the budget cap, the public wonders why it is infeasible to give teams the possibility of organizing private tests again. Nikolas Tombazis, director of the FIA ​​single-seater department, will answer.

The disappearance of tests

The abolition of private tests on the track had pros and cons for Formula 1. Their disappearance gave a great boost to virtual simulation, bringing technology to progress in a field that is also relevant to the automotive industry. However, despite the growing fidelity of simulators and wind tunnels, teams are faced with the impossibility of replicating in the factory some aspects that can only be experienced on the track. Such that it has proven even more important with the current generation of cars, due to the physics involved in ground effect.

The possibility for teams to test on track has become increasingly limited over time. In fact, after the initial abolition of private tests, the growing number of races in the championship forced the FIA ​​and Formula 1 to reduce the workload for track staff. Initially, collective testing during the season was sacrificed, only to then see a decline in winter testing as well. 2023 saw a total of just three days of testing before the start of the championship.

However, the introduction of the budget cap in 2021 has led fans to ask themselves questions. If one of the reasons behind the abolition of private tests was the unsustainability of costs and the need to balance resources between teams, at least in theory under a cost cap regime the problem would disappear. With an equal amount of expenses for everyone in fact, each team would be free to invest resources where it sees fit, even in track tests if necessary. Such a possibility would also improve the study of the cars, accelerating the recovery of the pursuers in favor of balance on the track. What appear to be interesting perspectives on a theoretical level, however, clash with other reflections.

Financial-sporting coherence

Nikolas Tombazis expressed himself in this regard, when asked on the topic during his interview with FormulaPassion: “This is a recurring debate. We believe that it is important to have financial regulations, but that technical and sporting regulations must also go in the same direction. We could give teams absolute freedom on how to spend their 150 million, from testing on the track to producing gold components. At that point though we would create hyper-pressure on the cost cap mechanism”.

“For example, we have teams in England, Italy and Switzerland”continues Tombazis. “Some of them are part of a large automotive company, such as Ferrari or Alpine, while others are independent. There are big structural differences between the teams, with effects on expenses. If we had given them total freedom on the technical part, these differences in structure would have taken on a much higher relevance, creating imbalances. For this reason we have always believed in having to limit costs also through the technical and sporting regulations, not only through the financial one.”

The FIA’s motivations, however, are not purely economic. The failure to reintroduce private tests is partly dictated by the desire to reduce emissions and material consumption, within a Formula 1 that aims for carbon neutrality by 2030. Nor should we overlook the concerns about workloads for the personnel assigned to the single-seaters: “Let’s not forget that in the times when testing was allowed, many more tires and many more engines were wasted. Furthermore, there were teams dedicated only to testing. It’s not something that goes in a direction consistent with modern times”concludes Tombazis.