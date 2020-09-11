Yellow paraffin on Racing Level rear wing, Lando Norris with excessive gas load and used comfortable tires ... Some groups, similar to Racing Level and McLaren, are beginning to advance the work carried out by their drivers in Free Observe 2 of the 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix. A priori, there needs to be no additional adjustments within the instances desk commanded by Valtteri Bottas forward of Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, with Lewis Hamilton, the chief of the World Cup, fourth to half a second.