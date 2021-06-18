The first day of free practice on the difficult route ended Paul Ricard, for the French Grand Prix. The French circuit certainly reminds spectators that “the eye wants its part”Even when it comes to circuits, but some technical difficulties due to the route and, above all, the return to a permanent circuit with long and fast turns and therefore completely different challenges for drivers and engineers compared to the last two races, they are a great reason of interest.

Mercedes tries to make Mercedes again

The difficulties of the world champion team in bringing the tires to the right temperature window they are just a memory. The track, with the long bends in support, generates a substantial amount of power in the tires, which are heavily stressed laterally, and shows the W12 in his ideal design conditions. Bottas find the second time of the day with medium rubber to the first try and immediately shows a good feeling with the car. Finnish is a significant barometer the state of form of Wolff’s team: beyond the character aspects, the shortcomings he has always shown are those concerning his adaptation to a car not to point, while, if the car package works, Hamilton’s companion knows how to extract the potential of the medium on the single lap. Curious, however, that Bottas failed to improve its time with soft rubber after the excellent time with the media. The track is very severe with tires and soft struggling to complete an entire lap maintaining the peak of performance, especially because the most demanding stretch of all for the tires arrives in the third sector. And it does not seem a coincidence that the Finn in his attempt with the soft, after having improved the first sector, has lost in the second half of the round. Evidently the good balance is not enough even for Mercedes to extract the maximum potential of the tires, and a bit of work will be required to be able to adequately exploit even the softest compound. This obviously holds true especially for the qualification, given that the compounds will almost certainly be in the race for RedBull and Mercedes medium and hard.

Beware of RedBull

Coming to the current leaders of the championship, looking at today’s results, they certainly cannot be considered defeated at the start. Rather. The track on paper is favorable to Mercedes, but Verstappen got the best time (with soft rubber) and also in long runs he proved excellent management it’s a big step, with practically absent degradation, a signal important. We compared Max’s lap with the soft ones with Bottas’s lap with the averages to try to get some idea of ​​the values ​​on the track.

The first sector that’s all in favor of Verstappen, thanks above all to one huge difference of speed in the they first (curves 1-2), above 10 km / h and the subsequent gain in extension up to curve 3. Bottas it is though more aggressive to detached of turn 3, braking more deep of Verstappen and finding more speed in turns 3 and 4, but the Dutchman, in the very tight corner of turn 5, relies on the agility of his Red Bull and brings back the stopwatch on his side by almost 2 tenths.

Delivery strategy, an academic example

The start of the second sector with the long acceleration from turn 6 to the chicane in the middle of the Mistral straight is a truly academic example of how teams use different hybrid delivery strategies. In this case it looks very good as the Mercedes by Bottas anticipates the delivery of hybrid power to find before a few more km / h on the straight and then stop accelerating and enter a phase of “clipping”Before the braking of corner 8. On the contrary, the blue line of Verstappen it never stops growing up to the braking point, reaching a final peak of 3 km / h higher than Bottas’ maximum speed in that extension. According to our calculations, however, thanks to the advance payment, Bottas earns over 1 tenth in this stretch, and arriving with a slightly slower speed, he then manages to disconnect a few meters later and to be very effective in the chicane.

Special features at Signes

The third sector opens with the Signes curve, which all pilots now face calmly full at speeds between i 280 and 300 km / h. We note that both Bottas and Verstappen are facing the curve at full throttle, but the minimum speed of Verstappen is 6 km / h lower than that of Bottas, a sign of a higher steering angle and therefore of a RedBull that in these fast corners fatigue slightly to hold the ideal line with the front. Nice then to see how there is one marked difference of interpretation in the very complicated curve 11 (very long curve with 2 points of rope), where is it Bottas play with the accelerator, choking gradually in the first phase and re-accelerating in the second, while Verstappen detaches more violently in the first stage to reopen slightly in advance (and with one snap of the posterior) in the second. However, the chronometric differences reveal themselves minimum until the finish with Verstappen finding the best performance of only 8 thousandths.

Ferrari: the battle is with an Alpine on an engine

If we have seen one Alpine disastrous in the tire management in recent races, the fact that the Le Castellet track is completely different from this point of view means that the French car in the home Grand Prix has the opportunity to demonstrate good potential. Alonso it was all day in time trial brawl with Leclerc and we compared the laps of the two to get more information.

The first very obvious thing is the maximum speed difference with the Alpine arriving at 325 km / h in the first straight against i 315 of the SF21. Aggressiveness in the management of power of the French team can be seen in all traction phases but Leclerc it is however very fast in all minimum speeds and contains the “motor” detachment to only 126 thousandths. In the second sector the phenomenon seen earlier between Bottas and Verstappen assumes huge proportions between Alonso and Leclerc, with the French car that anticipates so much the disbursement that comes to have over 10 km / h of speed on the straight more than the Ferrari, which then with the inevitable clipping are reduced to 7. Thanks to this strategy as well aggressive however Alonso even earns almost 4 tenths in the central sector. The two pilots then face the Signes in a manner slightly different, with Leclerc who anticipates the curve trajectory compared to the Spanish rival and above all comes in eighth gear then downshifting all gears at turn 11, while Alonso always stays in seventh and scale much slower to the detached. From here on, however, in all the support curves, the SF21 emerges in an important way: Leclerc is much faster cornering 11, 12 is 13, demonstrating that the great Ferrari work was aimed at improved tire management and that the roads found are the correct ones, although obviously not at the level of the very first. In the last two corners Alonso is then faster than Leclerc, but the sector is still closed with ben 3 tenths of advantage for the Ferrari driver, which closes the lap a couple of tenths behind his rival. The impression is of an Alpine that in Home Grand Prix will look especially in qualification to do well, using all the available power of its Power Unit, perhaps even at the expense of some future race in terms of reliability and which could therefore be a complicated customer for the team of Maranello on the single lap. However, seeing a fast SF21 in the third sector suggests potentially tire management best on the long run and therefore a better potential for the race than the qualification. There McLaren also started the French weekend in muted, like the last ones, and it is very difficult to understand where it will position itself, but the performances cornering of Norris for now they are similar to those of Leclerc so it is reasonable to expect her in the fight. While Alpha Tauri this weekend it seems less dangerous for third force positions, very slow cornering and clinging to speed on the straight, difficult combination to sustain on the race pace.

The gap reopens but the battle is fierce

Back on a track with these long curves, where the combination of use of tires, load and aerodynamic stability play an important role, Mercedes is RedBull they once again “greeted” the group, with a gap that appears much more marked than in the last few races. But the challenges seem far from decided: Mercedes continues to appear favored but the signals sent by RedBull and Verstappen on the first day cannot make the technicians of Wolff. Behind it is likely one melee battle from fifth place down, where small differences can also cost numerous positions. There curiosity in view of the rest of the weekend it can only be a lot.