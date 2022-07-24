At Le Castellet Ferrari dominated for 18 laps, before a spin by the Monegasque who accused himself. The Red Bull Dutchman manages and wins ahead of Hamilton and Russell’s Mercedes. Sainz’s comeback from the back row to fifth place behind Perez

by the correspondent Giusto Ferronato – le castellet (france)

“Nooooooooooooo”. Charles Leclerc’s radio scream in the barriers of turn 11 on lap 18 of the French GP is what is echoed by the mouths of millions of Ferrari fans. Retirement as race leader, with Max Verstappen in trouble, until then unable to attack a F1-75 wonderfully glued to the road. But nothing, a new retirement for the Monegasque and a new easy victory served on a silver platter to Verstappen, who took another 25 points by beating the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and George Russell and relentlessly resumed the world escape (now he is at +63 on Leclerc). This toad is hard to swallow, useless to go around it: losing for a mistake of your champion is doubly painful. “I can’t go wrong like this, I’m at a high level of my career, but if I make mistakes like this it becomes useless. If I lose the World Championship by 32 points, the result of the mistakes in Imola and here, I will know who was to blame ”the admirable words of Charles, very hard, perhaps too hard on himself.

At the start, Leclerc's sprint was perfect, good at keeping the position ahead of Verstappen, while behind them Hamilton was quicker, blowing third place from Perez. Behind the Mexican was Alonso's Alpine, soon passed by Russell's Mercedes. Sainz started with the hard tire and took 3 laps to pick up the pace, taking him to 16th position, also taking advantage of the contact between Ocon and Tsunoda which cost the Frenchman a 5-second penalty (the Japanese turned around). Verstappen went close on Leclerc and taking advantage of the Drs he gradually approached Ferrari, without being able to carry the winning attack. On the seventh lap the Dutchman's Red Bull was very close in the Signes corner, but Leclerc held the lead. Hamilton also gave the two leaders of the championship a nice help, who in this first phase kept Perez behind: the two broke away with a good 6 seconds on lap 10

overheating – This was an exciting phase, with Leclerc and Verstappen challenging each other with quick laps and the Monegasque very good at not giving the Dutch attack windows. Charles managed to alternate fast straights and nice braking sections, preventing Max from getting close: the brightest exits of the F1-75 with mixed sections did the rest. And so, lap after lap, Verstappen began to pay for the overheating of the tires typical of those who have to chase, finishing on lap 14 at 1 ”3 and thus exiting the Drs zone. So at Red Bull they decided to stop Max, calling him for the first stop on lap 17. See also Sergio 'Kun' Agüero would go to the Qatar World Cup as Scaloni's assistant

stab – But on lap 18 the new, fatal stab in the heart of the Ferrari fans: Leclerc spun at 11 and closed his race in the barriers, shouting a “Nooooooooooo” which gave so much idea of ​​anger with the world and especially with himself. Safety Car deployed and pit stop for everyone, even for Sainz who was sent out in the pit lane right in front of a Williams, risking a lot the unsafe release, promptly detected by the race direction and sanctioned on lap 24 with a 5 second penalty for the Spanish. Who was warned while he started his personal comeback to save the honor of the Cavallino, the only one of the first with medium tires. Having freed himself of Norris and Alonso, he went to take Russell’s Mercedes, passed the outside of Signes on lap 30 with a beautiful maneuver. Fourth place hooked!

In the meantime, in front of Verstappen, as in Baku, it did not seem true that we had a free way after a first part of the race that was not doing well at all. Max easily took 6 seconds from Hamilton, in turn with 2 seconds over Perez, closely followed by Sainz's surviving Ferrari, still under penalty. On lap 42, Carlos' attack on Perez was beautiful, who opposed him by closing all the doors, but in the end he was unable to do anything against Ferrari. On the following lap, however, Sainz changed tires, served the 5 second penalty and returned to the track in seventh position: in the end he will finish fifth behind Perez. Verstappen left without problems, while behind Russell was very good to surprise Perez with 5 laps to go, bringing back a few smiles in the Mercedes pits thanks to Hamilton's second place. Next week it will already be race time with the Hungarian GP.

order of arrival – Here is the order of arrival of the French GP.

Verstappen (Red Bull) in 1: 30: 02.112 Hamilton (Mercedes) at 10,587 seconds Russell (Mercedes) at 16.495 seconds Perez (Red Bull) at 17,310 seconds Sainz (Ferrari) at 28.872 seconds Alonso (Alpine) at 42.879 seconds Norris (McLaren) at 52.026 seconds Ocon (Alpin) at 56.959 seconds Ricciardo (McLaren) in 60.372 seconds Stroll (Aston Martin) at 62.549 seconds Vettel (Aston Martin) in 64.494 seconds Gasly (AlphaTauri) at 65.448 seconds Albon (Williams) at 68.565 seconds Bottas (Alfa Romeo) at 76.666 seconds Schumacher (Haas) at 80.394 seconds Guanyu (Alfa Romeo) at six laps