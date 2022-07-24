Race results, classification and order of arrival for the F1 France where it came to the victories of Max Verstappen front up Red Bull in front of Mercedes-AMG from Lewis Hamilton And George Russel. Down from the podium Sergio Perez and the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz who came back from 19th position. Error for Charles Leclerc who finished his race on lap 17 against barriers, while he was firmly leading the race. With this new stop, the race for the World Championship is almost completely compromised, with Verstappen now on the run in the lead drivers standings.

On the track of Paul Ricard in Le Castellet, theater of the twelfth race of 2022 Formula 1 World Championship, Max Verstappen won the French GP, conquering the sixth victory in a race weekend in which Lecler started from pole position.

If on other occasions the Monegasque had been betrayed by the reliability of the car this time he must do mea culpa for one of his mistake which caused the spin that ended with the F1-75 against barriers.

After his retirement Verstappen set his winning pace to the race and behind him there was glory for the Mercedes-AMG from Lewis Hamilton And George Russel. Ferrari’s black Sunday was partially saved by the super comeback by Carlos Sainz from 19th to 5th final position.

1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-AMG)

3) George Russel (Mercedes-AMG)

POS # PILOT STABLE TURNS TIME WITHDRAW 1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 53 1: 30’02.112 2 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 53 10,587 3 63 George Russell Mercedes 53 16,495 4 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 53 17,310 5 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 53 28,872 6 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 53 42,879 7 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 53 52,026 8 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 53 56.959 9 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 53 1’00.372 10 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 53 1,10549 11 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes 53 1,04,494 12 10 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 53 1,05,448 13 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 53 1,08,565 14 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 53 1’16.666 15 47 Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 53 1’20.394 24 Guan Yu Zhou Alfa Romeo Ferrari 47 Withdrawn 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 40 Contact 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari 37 Contact 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 17 Spin 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 17 Final classification, order of arrival of the French F1 GP 2022

