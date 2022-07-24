Race results, classification and order of arrival for the F1 France where it came to the victories of Max Verstappen front up Red Bull in front of Mercedes-AMG from Lewis Hamilton And George Russel. Down from the podium Sergio Perez and the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz who came back from 19th position. Error for Charles Leclerc who finished his race on lap 17 against barriers, while he was firmly leading the race. With this new stop, the race for the World Championship is almost completely compromised, with Verstappen now on the run in the lead drivers standings.
F1 Gp France 2022, results how the race went
On the track of Paul Ricard in Le Castellet, theater of the twelfth race of 2022 Formula 1 World Championship, Max Verstappen won the French GP, conquering the sixth victory in a race weekend in which Lecler started from pole position.
If on other occasions the Monegasque had been betrayed by the reliability of the car this time he must do mea culpa for one of his mistake which caused the spin that ended with the F1-75 against barriers.
After his retirement Verstappen set his winning pace to the race and behind him there was glory for the Mercedes-AMG from Lewis Hamilton And George Russel. Ferrari’s black Sunday was partially saved by the super comeback by Carlos Sainz from 19th to 5th final position.
F1 race podium 2022 FRANCE
1) Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2) Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes-AMG)
3) George Russel (Mercedes-AMG)
F1 2022 race classification FRANCE, ORDER OF ARRIVAL
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|STABLE
|TURNS
|TIME
|WITHDRAW
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|53
|1: 30’02.112
|2
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|53
|10,587
|3
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|53
|16,495
|4
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|53
|17,310
|5
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|53
|28,872
|6
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine Renault
|53
|42,879
|7
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mercedes
|53
|52,026
|8
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault
|53
|56.959
|9
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren Mercedes
|53
|1’00.372
|10
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|53
|1,10549
|11
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|53
|1,04,494
|12
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|53
|1,05,448
|13
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams Mercedes
|53
|1,08,565
|14
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|53
|1’16.666
|15
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas Ferrari
|53
|1’20.394
|24
|Guan Yu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|47
|Withdrawn
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Mercedes
|40
|Contact
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari
|37
|Contact
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|17
|Spin
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|17
