On the French circuit of Le Castellet Paul Ricard Charles Leclerc took the pole position of the French GP, twelfth race of the 2022 F1 season. On the starting grid, the Ferrari driver leads by more than three tenths of a second Red Bull by Max Verstappen And Sergio Perez and the Mercedes-AMG of Lewis Hamilton. The other ferrist Carlos Sainz starts from the back of the lineup after the replacement of the Power Unitdamaged in Austria. In Q3, the Spaniard put himself at the service of Leclerc giving him the wake in the lap in which he scored pole position.
F1 GP France qualifying 2022, times
In France, Ferrari with Leclerc took pole position with time 1’30.872 and he was also the only driver on the track at Le Castellet to break through the wall of 1’31 “.
In statistical terms, the Ferrari driver scored the 238th pole Ferrari, yours 16th and the seventh of this season behind the wheel of the F1-75. In the decisive lap Leclerc was helped by his teammate who offered him the trail on the long straight of the Mistral and in the following fast bend Signes.
The team play was determined to keep the two behind Red Bull starting behind Leclerc. After helping the Monegasque Sainz is expected by one race all on the attack where he will have to try the comeback from 19th position.
On the track he set the ninth time but because of the penalty for the replacement of the Power Unit was relegated at the bottom of the array.
Pole position in qualifying F1 Gp France 2022, STARTING GRID
|POS
|#
|PILOT
|STABLE
|TIME
|GAP
|KM / H
|1
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1’30.872
|231.437
|2
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1’31.176
|0.304
|230,665
|3
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1’31.335
|0.463
|230,264
|4
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1’31.765
|0.893
|229.185
|5
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren Mercedes
|1’32.032
|1.160
|228.520
|6
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1’32.131
|1,259
|228,274
|7
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Alpine Renault
|1’32.552
|1,680
|227.236
|8
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri Red Bull
|1’32.780
|1,908
|226.678
|9
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren Mercedes
|1’32.922
|2,050
|226.331
|10
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine Renault
|1’33.048
|2,176
|226.025
|11
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|1’33.052
|2,180
|226.015
|12
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|1’33.276
|2,404
|225,472
|13
|23
|Alexander Albon
|Williams Mercedes
|1’33.307
|2,435
|225,397
|14
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri Red Bull
|1’33.439
|2,567
|225,079
|15
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin Mercedes
|1’33.439
|2,567
|225,079
|16
|24
|Guan Yu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Ferrari
|1’33.674
|2,802
|224.514
|17
|47
|Mick Schumacher
|Haas Ferrari
|1’33.701
|2,829
|224.450
|18
|6
|Nicholas Latifi
|Williams Mercedes
|1’33.794
|2,922
|224.227
|19
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jr.
|Ferrari
|20
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas Ferrari
F1 2022 TIMETABLE GP FRANCE SKY, NOW and TV8
15.00 Race (live on Sky Sport F1, Now and TV8)
F1 2022 TIMETABLES GP FRENCH
