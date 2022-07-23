On the French circuit of Le Castellet Paul Ricard Charles Leclerc took the pole position of the French GP, twelfth race of the 2022 F1 season. On the starting grid, the Ferrari driver leads by more than three tenths of a second Red Bull by Max Verstappen And Sergio Perez and the Mercedes-AMG of Lewis Hamilton. The other ferrist Carlos Sainz starts from the back of the lineup after the replacement of the Power Unitdamaged in Austria. In Q3, the Spaniard put himself at the service of Leclerc giving him the wake in the lap in which he scored pole position.

F1 GP France qualifying 2022, times

In France, Ferrari with Leclerc took pole position with time 1’30.872 and he was also the only driver on the track at Le Castellet to break through the wall of 1’31 “.

Ferrari’s pole position with Leclerc in the 2022 French GP

In statistical terms, the Ferrari driver scored the 238th pole Ferrari, yours 16th and the seventh of this season behind the wheel of the F1-75. In the decisive lap Leclerc was helped by his teammate who offered him the trail on the long straight of the Mistral and in the following fast bend Signes.

The team play was determined to keep the two behind Red Bull starting behind Leclerc. After helping the Monegasque Sainz is expected by one race all on the attack where he will have to try the comeback from 19th position.

Sainz starts from the back of the grid to replace the Power Unit

On the track he set the ninth time but because of the penalty for the replacement of the Power Unit was relegated at the bottom of the array.

Pole position in qualifying F1 Gp France 2022, STARTING GRID

POS # PILOT STABLE TIME GAP KM / H 1 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1’30.872 231.437 2 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1’31.176 0.304 230,665 3 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1’31.335 0.463 230,264 4 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’31.765 0.893 229.185 5 4 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1’32.032 1.160 228.520 6 63 George Russell Mercedes 1’32.131 1,259 228,274 7 14 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 1’32.552 1,680 227.236 8 22 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Red Bull 1’32.780 1,908 226.678 9 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 1’32.922 2,050 226.331 10 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1’33.048 2,176 226.025 11 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1’33.052 2,180 226.015 12 5 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes 1’33.276 2,404 225,472 13 23 Alexander Albon Williams Mercedes 1’33.307 2,435 225,397 14 10 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Red Bull 1’33.439 2,567 225,079 15 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1’33.439 2,567 225,079 16 24 Guan Yu Zhou Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1’33.674 2,802 224.514 17 47 Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 1’33.701 2,829 224.450 18 6 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 1’33.794 2,922 224.227 19 55 Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 20 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas Ferrari Pole position and starting grid of the French F1 GP 2022

F1 2022 TIMETABLE GP FRANCE SKY, NOW and TV8

15.00 Race (live on Sky Sport F1, Now and TV8)

F1 2022 TIMETABLES GP FRENCH

The starting grid of the French GP F1 2022

You might be interested in (indeed I recommend it):

👉 F1 2022 Calendar

👉 F1 2022 Drivers and Constructors standings

👉 LIVE F1 times

👉 New single-seaters with ground effect

👉 NEWS F1 2022



👉 New technical regulation F1 2022

👉 What do you think about the F1 season? Take a jump on the F1 discussions on the FORUM!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK