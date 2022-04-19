The Italian company has struggled to find slots in this year’s busy schedule, focusing as usual on the Tuesdays and Wednesdays following the race weekends.

With so many back to backs in 2022, it was not possible to take advantage of traditional venues like Barcelona and Silverstone, as these races are immediately followed by other events.

In the end, therefore, we opted for the weeks following the Grand Prix of Emilia Romagna, Austria, Hungary and Italy. In this way, Pirelli managed to secure 17 days of testing, which rise to 18 with a single day to be held at Mugello, out of the 25 allowed by the regulations, including those in the wet.

The teams will use the 2022 cars for these tests, having exploited the mule cars last year. Even if there will be severe restrictions on what the teams will be able to do in these days, the possibility of using the cars of the current season is still seen as something advantageous.

The 18 days are spread across nine teams, with only Haas not participating. After giving up last year, not having a mule car, Williams has instead decided to commit this year.

Three teams, namely Red Bull, Ferrari and Alpine, have decided to divide their two days of testing between two different tracks. The program will begin next week in Imola: in addition to Alfa Romeo, as we had already anticipated, AlphaTauri, Alpine and Ferrari will also take to the track, with these two running for just one day.

Ferrari will use its second day at Mugello on 24 June, the Friday after the Canadian GP. McLaren and Williams will head off for two days at the Red Bull Ring, the week following the Austrian Grand Prix. Alpine and Red Bull will also join them for a single day.

Mercedes and Aston Martin both agreed to use their two days in Hungary, just before the summer break. The last day with the dry tires is destined for Red Bull, in Monza, immediately after the Italian GP.

At the moment, the test dates with wet tires have not yet been confirmed, while further 2023 slick prototypes will be tested later in the season, which will be available to all teams in two FP2s.

The dates of the Pirelli 2022 tests



April 26, Imola: AlphaTauriAlfa Romeo, Alpine

April 27, Imola: AlphaTauri, Alfa Romeo, Ferrari

24 June, Mugello: Ferrari

July 12, Red Bull Ring: McLaren, Williams, Red Bull

July 13, Red Bull Ring: McLaren, Williams, Alpine

2 August, Hungaroring: Mercedes, Aston Martin

August 3, Hungaroring: Mercedes, Aston Martin

13 September, Monza: Red Bull