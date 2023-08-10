Manager’s table

Formula 1 is going through the traditional three-week summer break which will end at the end of August with the long-awaited weekend of the Dutch GP in Zandvoort. However, the holidays, especially for the top managers of the Circus, are also an opportunity to meet each other to chat, perhaps away from the eyes – and above all from the ears – prying eyes inside the paddock. That’s what they decided to do Stefano Domenicali (CEO of F1), Toto Wolff (Mercedes team principal) e Lawrence Stroll (owner of the Aston Martin team) who met in Sardinia, in Porto Cervo, guests of Flavio Briatore.

The relationship between the four executives, important and extremely influential faces of F1 of yesterday and today, is notoriously very close. In May, they were photographed together in Venice on the occasion of the wedding between Lawrence Stroll’s daughter, Chloe, and Australian snowboarder Scotty James.

How many weaves

This time the meeting place was the Billionaire, the famous club founded by the former boss of Benetton and Renault in F1. It is foreseeable that in the informal chat they also touched issues concerning the future of the queen category of motorsport. In fact, Briatore returned to the world of the Circus with an official role at the beginning of 2022. His task is to support the commercial development of the championship.

Particularly the Wolff-Stroll axis is also significant. From 2026, Aston Martin will abandon the partnership with Mercedes to bind to Honda engines. Currently, however, the link between the two parties is stronger than ever. In fact, it should not be forgotten that – in addition to the personal friendship that binds them – Wolff is also a minority shareholder of the British brand, whose value has grown significantly over the last year thanks also to the performance achieved on the track. In recent days, the Austrian boss has been the victim of a minor sporting accidentinjuring his left arm during a mountain bike excursion.