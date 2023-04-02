We are at the farce: three crashes without drivers with physical problems and three red flags, followed by four standing starts and a parade finish after a final lap under the safety car. It had never been seen in the history of F1: there was a red wave for every bang! And only after the demolition derby with two laps to go after the restart from a standstill on lap 56 was the interruption of the race really necessary with single-seaters demolished in various points of the track.

F1 sheds its skin once again and proves that it is now without… balls and voted only for the show. We witnessed two interruptions of the race when managing the safety car was enough, as is always the case. Niels Wittich has decided to make a change in the history of F1: stop with this direction that never takes responsibility just to protect himself from possible legal liabilities. Out of “fear” he managed to invent four “Sunday” Sprint races: we have the “risk riders” and a “rabbit” who directs them and who, as a result of his crazy decisions, causes the final chaos with a real… slaughterhouse .

Carlos Sainz, fourth on the track, was given a 5-second penalty for contact with Alonso at a start that was cancelled. The Spaniard was classified 12th, given that the last lap was only competitive between the safety car line and the checkered flag with the whole very compact group that seemed on parade: the Madrilenian paid for an exaggerated fault after one of his races more consistent. The sanction is fine, but the effect of the provision has been devastating.

In Maranello they have to turn the page. The frustration remains, but the future scenario seems more promising than the expectations with which the Scuderia had gone to the antipodes.

The two Alpines also disappeared from the points, having excluded themselves due to a bloody crash between Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon after the third start. Gasly went wide into the first corner after the third start and was hit by Ocon as he rejoined the track. The two Frenchmen have literally thrown away a precious result, because the A523 is better than it seemed so far…

F1 needs to review something, because not even the insiders have understood the crazy race: it will be necessary to analyze the situation coldly. They thought that Abu Dhabi would be unique and, instead, they were proved wrong by the reality that goes far beyond the imagination…

And who won the race? Obviously Max Verstappen. The Dutchman gave Red Bull their third win of the season, the second for Max and the 37th of his career. The world championship leader is 15 points ahead of teammate Sergio Perez, who crossed the finish line fifth after a comeback from last position.

Verstappen only had to make up for a bad start which allowed the Mercedes to take the lead with George Russell and Lewis Hamilton and then went long on lap 47 making a lap in the grass run-off areas, but then controlled the race with ease, taking advantage of the extraordinary DRS effect that makes the RB19 a straight-line rocket.

The podium in Melbourne offered three riders with 11 world titles won. Lewis Hamilton reappeared behind Max. The Englishman was taking pay from George Russell, but the young teammate called into the pits for the pit stop on lap 6 while the safety car was in play due to Alexander Albon’s crash, who loses his Williams under braking, oversteer and crashes into the barriers bouncing onto the track at Turn 6.

The Anglo-Thai was sixth after a great start, and was miraculously avoided by Hulkenberg. Wittich invents the first red and George loses the advantage he had acquired, because everyone changes tires in the pit lane and in the meantime he has slipped to seventh. Not bad because then he had to retire due to the explosion of the Mercedes engine with a choreographic flame from the exhaust!

And so Hamilton found himself being pursued by Red Bull: aware of the limits of his W14, he took a valuable second place that goes well beyond expectations, given that an Aston Martin capable of bringing Fernando Alonso in place of the ‘honor. The seven-time world champion, on the other hand, was able to manage the tires in a masterful way and was able to control the Asturian who collected his third podium of the season. Fernando reaps what he sows and in the end Aston Martin are second in the Constructors’ standings tied with Mercedes on 38 points, as Lance Stroll found himself fourth in the standings after Sainz’s penalty and Gasly’s crash.

Ferrari leaves Australia with a handful of flies in hand, but the SF-23 showed that it was worth more than it showed: Sainz was in the fight for the podium, chasing Mercedes and Aston Martin on sight. The Scuderia restarts looking to the future with optimism, even if the result in Melbourne is disastrous. Carlos is classified 12th for the 5 second penalty after an exemplary race in which the red has shown that it no longer suffers from tire degradation with the hard tyre.

Charles Leclerc went out on the first lap and collected the second zero in three races: disastrous start to the season for the Monegasque who closed Lance Stroll’s Aston Martin while outside the AMR23 at the braking point in Turn 3 and hooked up with the rear right of the Ferrari with the front left of the “verdona”, inevitably ending up in the sand of the escape route. A racing incident that closed a not very positive weekend for the Ferrari driver, but he must be strong enough to move on when the SF-23 can match his expectations.

Lando Norris benefits from the crazy race, leading the McLaren to sixth place ahead of the Haas of Nico Hulkenberg and teammate Oscar Piastri: the young Australian conquers his first championship points with eighth place. Guanyu Zhou is ninth with the revised and corrected Alfa Romeo and precedes Yuki Tsunoda who gives the AlphaTauri some breathing room with a precious little point.