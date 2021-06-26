F1 | Formula races are coming close to Finland – the Russian GP will move from Sochi to St. Petersburg in 2023

The next two Russian GPs are still running in Sochi.

Formula 1 announced on Saturday that the Russian GP will move from Sochi to St. Petersburg from 2023 onwards.

Since 2014, the Russian GP has been held in Sochi, but in the coming years it will be run on the Igora Drive track in the St. Petersburg area.

The requirements for the formula are high. In addition to a suitable location, the site must have plenty of space and ten professional tracks for competitions and tests.

Igora Drive is located 54 kilometers from the city of St. Petersburg. It was designed by a German architect Hermann Tilke.

Last year, the track received a FIA first-degree license to host F1 races.

Moving to St. Petersburg makes the Russian Grand Prix easier to reach in Finnish. St. Petersburg is a short distance from Finland and has good connections, unlike Sochi on the shores of the Black Sea.