First stop of the Formula 1 World Cup season, which lands this week at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne. And he will do it with all the expectation of a new season ahead, after the Dutch Max Verstappen of Red Bull raised with his fourth consecutive title the previous course.

A new season begins for the pilots to fight for the Formula 1 World Cup and the teams fight to win the Construction Championship. All this in a year where Hamilton will debut with Ferrari, where he will share team with Charles Leclerc, and Carlos Sainz will premiere with Williams.

This first race will also serve to check at what point Fernando Alonso arrives at the World Cup in Formula 1 and what will be his goal in this 2025.





This first race will also serve to verify at what point the Spaniards arrive at the World Cup in Formula 1 and what will be its objectives in this 2025. Last year, Fernando Alonso led Aston Martin and managed to be ninth at the end of the championship, although he was below his first year in the British team. His partner, Lance Stroll, was thirteenth.

On the other hand, Spanish Carlos Sainz said goodbye to Ferrari in Yas Marina and now wants to prove his worth away from the Italian team. Last year it was fifth, just two points from the fourth place that occupied the Australian Oscar Piastri.

Dates and schedules of the Australian GP of F1 by TV

Friday, March 14:

02: 30-03: 30 hours: Free 1.

06: 00- 07:00 hours: Free 2.

Saturday, March 15:

02: 30-03: 30h hours: Free 3.

06: 00-07: 00h: Classification.

Sunday March 16:

05:00 hours: Carrera (58 laps).



Fernando Alonso at the Las Vegas GP of 2024 Frederic J. Brown / AFP

The Australian F1 GP, the first test of the championship, will be played from Friday, March 14, on Sunday, March 16 at the Albert Park circuit. The test can be seen on television on Dazn and you can also continue live through the website of The avant -garde.