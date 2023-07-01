A close collaborator of Vijay Mallya, Fernley held the role at the Silverstone stable from the first season under the Force India name in 2008 until the summer of 2018 when Lawrence Stroll bought the company’s assets and relaunched it as Racing Point .

Originally from Stockport, Fernley had an early involvement with F1 through the Ensign team in the early 1980s, helping his friend Jim Crawford win the British championship title in 1982.

The two then moved on to the CanAm series, where Crawford finished as runners-up in 1983 and 1984 with a converted Ensign.

In the 1980s Fernley was also involved in IndyCar, including managing the Canadian Tire team with Jacques Villeneuve Sr. and Mike Curb’s car for Ed Pimm in the 1986 Indianapolis 500.

He then worked for many years outside of racing, with one project involving the introduction of carbon fiber technology in the Chinese space program and another in the Danish fishing industry. He has also been involved in the hotel industry.

It was his close friendship with Mallya that brought him back into international motorsport after the Indian businessman bought Spyker in late 2007.

In essence, Fernley has been Mallya’s eyes and ears on the track and in the Silverstone factory. He was largely responsible for the team’s relationship with the FIA, the Formula 1 organization and the media.

In its first season with Ferrari engines in 2008, Force India achieved a poor 10th place in the world championship, before forging a new partnership with Mercedes the following year. Giancarlo Fisichella’s pole position at the 2009 Belgian GP was a first notable moment, with the Italian finishing the race in second place.

Bernie Ecclestone (GBR) F1 Supremo talks with Robert Fernley (GBR) Force India F1 team principal Photo by: Sutton Images

Over the team’s decade of existence, the drivers have been Tonio Liuzzi, Adrian Sutil, Paul di Resta, Nico Hulkenberg, Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon, while George Russell conducted his first F1 tests and some FP1s with the team.

Under the leadership of Fernley and Chief Operating Officer Otmar Szafnauer, the team made steady progress and outperformed bigger-budget rivals, reaching fifth place in 2015 and then earning fourth place in both 2016 and 2017.

However, funding became increasingly tight and, with Mallya embroiled in legal troubles in his home country, the team reached a crisis point in the summer of 2018.

The team went into receivership and during the summer break after the Hungarian GP, ​​when Stroll acquired the assets and relaunched it as Racing Point, Fernley’s involvement ended immediately.

In 2019 Fernley made an unexpected return to Indianapolis, having been hired by McLaren to oversee his participation in the 500 Miglia with Fernando Alonso. Unfortunately, the venture was unsuccessful and the Spaniard failed to qualify.

Fernley subsequently headed the FIA’s single-seater commission, having replaced Stefano Domenicali in the role. In 2022 he was succeeded by former F1 team principal Giancarlo Minardi.

Fernley has also been involved in promoting young engineering talent through an association with the National Center for Motorsport Engineering at the University of Bolton. In 2019, the facility awarded him an honorary doctorate for services rendered to engineering.

With the help of students, Fernley also raced a 1981 Ensign N180B in historic events. Former F1 driver Johnny Herbert was among those who drove it.

Bob Fernley, Deputy Team Principal, Force India, in the team principals Press Conference Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Speaking to Motorsport.com following news of Fernley’s death, current Alpine team principal Szafnauer paid tribute to his former colleague.

“I was saddened by the news of Vijay and my sincere condolences go out to his family,” said the American. “When Vijay couldn’t be around much in the team due to his business, his interests in the IPL and so on, Bob always told us what Vijay would like in certain situations, which was very helpful.”

“It allowed the rest of the organization to concentrate on racing, improving the car, hiring staff, while he took care of all the political matters. That was his role and his most important contribution.”

“He was still relatively young and I’m in shock. The racing community has lost a good person.”