Bogota Colombia.- Juan Pablo Montoyaone of the last latin american pilots who debuted in Formula One, recently commented on the renewal of the Mexican, Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérezwith Red Bull Racing.

He former Colombian runnerwho competed in the Great Circus from 2001 to 2008, doubts about the stay of ‘Checo’ Pérez with the energy drinks team.

Although he tapatío achieved the two years that it had planned for this season, 2024 edition of the F1, Juan Pablo Montoya and other figures of the motoring They recognize that that signature does not guarantee your permanence Sergio Perez.

The 48-year-old coffee grower, who retired from racing to start a new role as a sports commentator, expressed doubts about the performance of Sergio ‘Checo’ Pérez in this third of the championship.

Juan Pablo Montoya remembered the words of Christian Horner by revealing in an interview with ‘Viaplay’ that the contract ‘Checo’ Pérez “It is two years,” but there are criteria in them that give the option of one more.

He South American noted that the current performance of ‘Minister of Defense’ questions the possible two years stipulated in the document he presented to him Red Bull Racing to prolong their connection.

“I heard a rumor that Christian Horner said that [el contrato de Pérez], it is one year plus the option for another year. It’s not two years in a row,” explained Montoya on W Radio Colombia.

“To say that ‘Czech’ He has the contract for two years guaranteed, it is not such a thing, [pero] I would say that the first year it is very difficult to get him out unless all the races he does are like these last ones,” added the former pilot 48 years old.

Sergio Michel Pérez Mendoza worked hard on Milton Keynes to support the Spanish Grand Prixtenth race of the year that will take place next Sunday, June 23 at the Barcelona Circuit – Catalonia.

