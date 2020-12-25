As it’s usual, the Formula 1 World Championship wanted to congratulate Christmas to the followers of Big circus with a new version of his peculiar postcard where the championship summarizes the highlights of the season.

A congratulation that makes no reference to the seven-time championships achieved by Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes wave serious crisis that has caused the coronavirus pandemicas it focuses on the changes that fans will begin to see in the preseason test to be held in Montmeló during the last week of February or the first of March.

In this sense, highlights the absences of Fernando Alonso, Mick Schumacher, Yuki Tsunoda and Nikita Mazepin, since in the letter only Carlos Sainz, Daniel Ricciardo, Sergio Pérez and Sebastian Vettel are seen opening a box and looking at a monkey with the colors of Ferrari, McLaren, Red Bull and Aston Martin.

Finally, the competition reflects, in the form of a portrait placed above a fireplace, the friendship forged between Sainz and Lando Norris at McLaren, as well as the funny moment that Charles Leclerc left during quarantine when he disguised himself as a banana in a virtual race.

Racing Point, Ferrari or Hamilton, on Red Bull’s blacklist

Red Bull has also wanted to toast on these dates by making a list of the good and bad guys of 2020. Max Verstappen’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix victory, Alex Albon’s first podium at Mugello, Lewis Hamilton’s seven-time championship, Pierre Gasly’s win at Monza and the praised performance of Drs Ian Roberts and Alan Van Der Merwe to save The life of Romain Grosjean are, in the opinion of the Milton Keynes team, the caring characters in this yearbook.

And the bad guys? He Hamilton incident with Albon at the 2020 Austrian Grand Prix, Ferrari’s decision not to renew Sebastian Vettel, the bad language on the radio by Max Verstappen, the team Racing Point for illegally copying the brake lines of the Mercedes W10 and Toto Wolff for allowing this fact, make up this index where Santa’s thumb prevents seeing the reprehensible acts that 2020 and Helmut Marko have done to be part of this catalog.