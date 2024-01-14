The Formula 1 paddock was surprised when the Red Bull team announced its collaboration agreement with Ford starting from the 2026 season, when the new power unit regulations will come into force.

Even if it will be a collaboration, in which the Austrian team will make the components in the Milton Keynes headquarters, the Americans, in addition to providing their logo, will provide a lot of technical support. Something that could therefore be fundamental.

A year after the union between the two motorsport giants was confirmed, Motorsport.com spoke to Ford Performance director Mark Rushbrook, who attended the 2024 Dakar to keep an eye on the progress they are making with the new joint project with M-Sport.

When asked how the work with Red Bull is going in the future, one of the company's top executives replied: “With Red Bull the work is going very well, they are our partners and we are focused on winning. We want to have the ability to win in motorsport and we hope to do so with the best possible partner.”

“We have made a lot of progress in the last year, but there is still a long way to go, with a lot of development to do to be ready to be on the grid in 2026,” explained the American.

However, when asked what is new in the collaboration between Milton Keynes and the Americans, Mark Rushbrook replied: “There is nothing to announce (laughs). They are a big company and they are present in all the different forms of motorsport, and we are their partners in Formula 1, as well as in the WRC. But it is true that we are in negotiations with many other partners, we will see.”

The union between Red Bull and Ford was officially announced at the end of January 2023, and since then they have made a lot of progress, to the point that their only goal is victory with a regulation in which the MGU-H will be eliminated and the distribution of power will change radically to make the units much more electrified as they transition to zero carbon emissions in 2030.