In a bid to make F1 more open to the media and fans, the FIA ​​introduced new procedures last year to increase transparency on the latest developments at each race.

As part of the revised sporting regulations, teams must now notify the FIA, before each Grand Prix weekend, of any new “major bodywork and aerodynamic components and assemblies” they intend to use.

But as well as having to explain in writing what they did, the regulations also oblige teams to show these parts before the start of first free practice for what has become a ‘show and tell’ session.

During a designated window prior to FP1 on Friday, teams are expected to make their cars available outside the designated pit area, where the media will be able to see the new parts up close.

However, throughout 2022 there have been times when the teams have implemented a clever trick to try not to show too much of their projects.

If parts were only fitted to a car for early testing, sometimes some teams would keep that car in the garage, where the new items couldn’t be noticed, and bring out the more standard version to show to the public.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23, Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C43, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60 in the pit lane Photo by: Sam Bloxham / Motorsport Images

This practice went against the intention of the regulations to showcase the latest in technology, and the FIA ​​has responded for the 2023 season.

In the revised regulations, published ahead of the first race in Bahrain, the FIA ​​made it clear that teams must display the latest parts on the car which is displayed outside the garage.

The new rules state that: “If only one car has major aerodynamic and bodywork components which have not been used in a previous competition or TCC (test of current cars) and which are intended to be used in competition, this car must be the one exposed to the media”.

In addition to the obligation for teams to explain the developments of their cars, the FIA ​​has also moved to ensure greater visibility in terms of engine progress.

The sporting regulations stipulate that every car manufacturer must hold a briefing once a year to talk about their engine.

“Every registered power unit manufacturer must be available at one race during the season to give a media presentation lasting at least 30 minutes,” the regulations read.