The note released by the FIA ​​yesterday afternoon, in which it informed that it had initiated proceedings regarding a potential conflict of interest involving a Formula 1 team principal and a member of the FOM, triggered reactions from the parties involved .

The FIA’s action was initiated following an article published in BusinessF1 magazine alleging that some Formula 1 team principals had complained that Toto Wolff was aware of confidential information from FOM. The hypothesized scenario also involves Toto Wolff’s wife, Susie, who in her role as CEO of the F1 Academy (a championship outside the FIA ​​orbit) reports directly to F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali.

Photo by: Rainier Ehrhardt The FIA ​​began an investigation against Toto and Susie Wolff

Late yesterday evening, Formula 1 (FOM) issued a statement which categorically denies any accusation, also underlining that it had not been informed in advance of the note released by the International Federation.

“We note that the public statement released by the FIA ​​this evening was not shared with us in advance,” Formula 1 said, “and we have full confidence that the allegations are unfounded. We have processes and procedures that ensure the separation of information and responsibilities in the event of a potential conflict of interest. We are confident that no member of our team has disclosed unauthorized information to a Team Principal and we caution anyone against making imprudent, serious or unsubstantiated accusations.”

Mercedes’ reaction also followed. “We note the generic statement from the FIA ​​in response to the unfounded allegations from a single media outlet and the unofficial briefing which linked it to the Mercedes-AMG F1 Team Principal. The Team has not received any communication from the FIA ​​Compliance department regarding this matter, and it was very surprising to learn of the investigation via a press release.”

“We completely reject the allegations contained in the statement and the related media coverage, which falsely impact the integrity and compliance of our Team Principal. We call on the FIA ​​Compliance Department to provide full, timely and transparent correspondence regarding this investigation and its contents”.

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images Susie Wolff with Fred Vasseur, Ferrari team principal

Susie Wolff also released a statement through her social media channels. “I am deeply offended and, sadly, not surprised by the public allegations that have been made. It is disheartening to have my integrity questioned in this way, especially when it appears to be rooted in behavior that is intimidating, misogynistic, and focused on my marital status rather than my abilities. Throughout my motorsport career I have encountered and overcome numerous obstacles, and I refuse to let these unfounded accusations cloud my dedication and passion for the F1 Academy project. As a woman who has been involved in the sport for years, I have faced many challenges, but my commitment to breaking down barriers and paving the way for the success of future generations remains unwavering.”

The matter goes far beyond what is hypothesized to be a potential conflict of interest within the Wolff family. It has been known for some time that relations between the FIA ​​and Formula 1 (Liberty Media) are not the best, and further proof (in this specific case on the part of the FIA) is the fact that it has made public the initiation of proceedings without having informed the parties involved in advance.

We are at odds, at spite also fueled by those who have an interest in fanning the flames by fueling discontent and controversy for personal purposes, going so far as to hypothesize scenarios that border on the grotesque. Does Toto Wolff really need to use his wife Susie as a messenger if he wants to communicate with Stefano Domenicali?

Or, on the contrary, is there a single decision taken by Liberty Media that is not previously discussed with the team representatives? We are talking about a paddock where there is an old law (cemented over the years) according to which any story or information shared between more than two people is destined to become public knowledge.

The most worrying aspect of this story, beyond what the developments will be, is the confirmation of a major rift between the two bodies that manage the sport, namely the International Federation and the holder of the commercial rights. This, yes, is a problem, much bigger than the ‘pillow talk’ that can take place on the sofa at Wolff’s house.