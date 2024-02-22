Sakhir, Bahrain.- Sergio Michel Pérez Mendoza participated today with the team Red Bull Racing in the second 'test' of the preseason of Formula One in Bahrain.

He mexican pilot suffered because of a sewer on curve eleven of the Bahrain International CircuitHowever, as a great motoring He recovered and ended up being the second best in this series of tests with a time of 1:30.679.

After climbing the 'RB20'which was built to remain the main contender for the constructors' and drivers' titles of the season 2024, 'Checo' Pérez He feels comfortable with the car but there are still certain aspects to pay attention to before the start of the competition.

“A much busier day than expected, with the sewer that blew up, the team decided to leave me all afternoon to get miles on the car and understand the car more,” he declared at the end of the session.

«It is a complicated track to test, because practically the track changes for better or worse and each change we make is difficult to know in which direction it is going, because the track is constantly changing, so we have to be 100% focused on ourselves to arrive as well prepared as possible for the start of the season,” added Sergio Pérez.

'Czech' considered a positive day this Thursday in Bahrain. Tomorrow (Friday) you will have the last practice in Sakhir prior to participating in the 2024 campaign, aimed at the title of the Formula One.

