Last Friday 8 September the F1 teams had to deliver the CAD drawings of their wings to the FIA, in view of the introduction from the Singapore GP of the technical directive TD018 which will make the interpretation of the flexibility of the wings more restrictive, after the technical stewards directed by Tim Goss had seen an exasperation of some aerodynamic concepts.

The TD018 was issued to the teams before the Dutch GP because the FIA ​​had noticed “specially designed areas of localized compliance” as well as “relative movements between adjacent components” to improve aerodynamic performance. And then the International Federation decided to act taking out Article 3.2.2 of the F1 Technical Regulations, which states that all components which influence the aerodynamic performance of a car must be: “rigidly fixed and immobile with respect to their frame of reference defined in Article 3.3. Furthermore these components must produce a uniform, solid, hard, continuous and impermeable surface at all times.”

Nicholas Tombazis, FIA single-seater director

In Monza we talked about it with Nikolas Tombazis, single-seater director of the FIA, to try to understand the spirit that had led to the intervention, although the elements used so far have always passed the static conformity checks…

“In the F1 regulations we have many flexibility criteria: there are loads we apply and deflections allowed. These are the static tests that we carry out in verification. It is obvious that these tests are never perfect because in any case the direction of the load that you apply is always a little different compared to the load found on the track compared to the genuine aerodynamic force. There may be differences and for this reason there are some further more generic and conceptual specifications in the regulation which, essentially, prohibit mechanisms”.

“One could design a wing that when the FIA ​​test forces are applied it is fixed and, perhaps, when any other load with a different center of pressure is applied it could be more flexible. For this reason, for years we have clarified that the mechanisms are not legal and we have written several clarifications on what we consider a mechanism”.

“If under a carbon surface we have levers that allow a deflection in one direction and not in another, we can consider this a mechanism. Another thing we have said in the past that is not acceptable is when a component has relative motion relative to an adjacent element, i.e. slipping on the drift. What happened recently? Some teams have components adjacent to each other that have a fairly high movement and do not slip because these areas are covered with rubber material. We do not consider it acceptable and for this reason we have made a clarification.”

Does it happen especially in the front wings, between one flap section and another?

“Yes, but we also look at the junction between the wing and the nose, rather than the lower rear wing at the junction with the crash structure on one side or with the lateral fin on the other side.”

What forms of flexion did you see?

“We have observed some rotations and we analyze them with the teams, because we do study sessions with them, so on the track we open one of their components to see what’s underneath or we look at their CAD drawings to better understand how the various components work elements”.

So is there collaboration with the teams?

“Not that they want to, but they have to. Lately we have seen some drawings in which they were exaggerating: the trend was evident and so we intervened with a more severe clarification.”

Mercedes W14: the very sophisticated front wing Photo by: Uncredited

Yet you have allowed the teams to develop the slots that increase the out wash effect in the side bulkhead of the front wing and, this increased flow passage, risks dirtying the wake in contrast with your regulatory philosophy which was supposed to allow the single-seaters to follow each other close…

“We have the right to act on the flexibilities when we see something that doesn’t convince us, because the regulation says that the machines should be infinitely rigid. In reality we know that this is not the case and therefore there is the right to apply common sense. The regulation doesn’t allow us to act on anything we don’t like about the cars. There are several aspects in the interpretation of the aerodynamic regulations that we don’t like at the moment, but to change something we would need to activate procedures that require broad consensus (eight out of ten teams): sometimes we tried to change things, but not always we managed to get the result. I believe that 90% of the regulation responds to what we wanted and there is 10% that, with hindsight, we would have done better.”

We asked Andrea Stella, McLaren team principal, how much the TD018 will have an impact on performance in Singapore…

“No more than a tenth of a second – replied the engineer from Orvieto – is not enough to change the values ​​at the top, but in the group behind the Red Bull it could create some effects given that there are many teams enclosed within a couple of tenths. We’ll see in Marina Bay…”.