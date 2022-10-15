After eight consecutive constructors’ titles, with Max Verstappen’s only assertion preventing the same figure from being reached even with the drivers, it was difficult to imagine a Mercedes stopping at zero victories after eighteen Grands Prix disputed in 2022. After a first part of season in which the Brackley stable has been groping in the dark, the Star’s house has begun to act with greater awareness, revealing that it has found answers, but not yet solutions, at the origin of the woes of the W13. Therefore, the recent statements by the technical director cannot be ignored Mike Elliottwho commenting on the first car born under his management provided eloquent clues as to what could have gone wrong in the design phase.

The season at Mercedes began with a dominant theme: porpoising. The aerodynamic rebound on the W13 was such that it obscured everything else, preventing the team from extracting the expected potential from the wind tunnel simulations. The unforeseen porpoising has actually limited the performance of the car, but at the same time it has obscured many other defects. Believing that aerodynamic rebound was the only limiting factor in the design prevented other problems from surfacing before mid-season. Emblematic, for example, is the image of Suzuka with Hamilton blocked from the start at the checkered flag behind Ocon’s Alpine. The W13 lost momentum as soon as the Englishman came out of the wake of the A522 and was hit by the air wall, retreating meter after meter without ever being able to get alongside to sink the braking.

Drivers and Mercedes executives underlined that in Japan the Silver Arrows have discounted the excessive aerodynamic drag of the W13, a truthful statement but which does not convey the complexity of Brackley’s technical framework. A choice for the rear wing that was very aggressive in terms of load also contributed to slowing down the silvery single-seaters on the straight, opting for the largest specification available to preserve the tires on the long corners of the Japanese circuit. Rewinding the tape for a few months also shows how on some tracks the W13s were actually very competitive on the straight. In Barcelona Hamilton and Russell were the authors of some of the best splits in the first sector, dominated by the starting straight and the long curve three to be faced in full, only to accumulate delays in the rest of the circuit. On a winding track like the Catalan one, where all the cars travel in a high downforce configuration, the Mercedes gave off less load than the competition, a gap that as a side effect benefited the competitiveness on the straight. In summary, that of the Silver Arrows is not a problem of pure drag, but of efficiencythat is of load related to aerodynamic resistance.

Mike Elliott talked about a mistake made in 2021 when setting up the project, not so much in the forms as in the concept, in the way in which the Brackley engineers sought performance, of which the lines of the car were the natural consequence. From the outside, one instinctively tends to point the finger at the bellies of the W13, tapered beyond belief. With the disappearance of the bargeboards and other appendages in the center of the car, the teams began to widen the sides, using the bodywork to keep the turbulence of the front wheels away from the car body. Mercedes has instead operated against the current, narrowing the sidepods to keep them away from external turbulence, ensuring the cleanliness of the flows. Without supporting data, the suspicion from the outside that drag is affected by the rear wheels lacking a turbulent flow screen is there, but pointing to the bellies as the cause of all the ills of the W13 would be wrong. Elliott himself explained that the slim sides do not radically change the car’s aerodynamic operating principle compared to rivals. Undoubtedly there is an influence on the bottom, considering how the bellies induce aerodynamic repercussions in the part immediately in front, perceptible up to the front wheels. According to the technical director however, the sidepods would not be the original sin of the W13, which on the contrary would have guaranteed the team even a small performance advantage. The prospect that the Mercedes 2023 could be lean and racy again cannot be ruled out.

On the other hand, with cars such as those 2022 that have their main source of performance in the background, it would be anomalous if the problems of a single-seater were due exclusively to superior aerodynamics. Not surprisingly during seasonal development Mercedes hasn’t changed its sides in the slightest, focusing solely on upgrades to the bottom, while other similarly lined squads like McLaren and Williams have switched to wide bellies and swoops to the rear. It is not excluded that the Brackley team preferred to wait to fully understand the nature of the W13 before subverting the concept. However, the fact that Mike Elliott refers to the difficulties in passing to lower ground heights in the transition from 2021 to 2022 suggests that a central criticality of the Mercedes is the management of the distance from the ground, where a few millimeters of difference make a big difference in terms of loading.

The W13 has proven on several occasions to be a single-seater that particularly suffers from uneven asphalts. The hypothesis that part of the problems depends on the management of the heights from the ground is supported by the fact that, according to Elliott, the team became aware of a project problem only after the stages of Monaco and Baku, two city circuits full of bumps. . The aerodynamic sensitivity of the bottom at different heights from the ground is a possible suspect, as are the adjustment ranges and the behavior of the internal suspensions, subject to a great simplification with the 2022 regulations. This last hypothesis acquires value considering the narrow operating window of the W13, as if to suggest a mechanical difficulty in making the tires work correctly. Although for the outside viewer the picture still remains hazy, it is nevertheless encouraging that through the statements the team clearly understand most of the car’s problems, a clear step forward compared to the spring months when the team was groping in the dark. Awareness of the mistakes made is in fact an essential condition to remedy them and to set the 2023 campaign on a much more solid basis.